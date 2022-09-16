Scotland record historic win in mixed Senior Home Internationals

The Scots opened the historic four-cornered event by beating hosts Wales 10-8 before backing that up with an equally hard-earned 10.5-7.5 victory over England.

That set up a title decider against Ireland after they’d also opened with two wins, beating England 10-8 then sweeping Wales aside 13.5-4.5.

And, after recording a stunning 5–1 win in the morning foursomes, the Scots secured the title with an impressive 11.5-6.5 victory on the final day.

Scotland's players celebrate winning the inaugural R&A Women's & Men's Senior Home Internationals at Pyle & Kenfig in Wales.

“It feels amazing,” de Vries told www.randa.org. “It’s been a fantastic team effort from start to finish. It’s been an amazing experience. We’ve all got on really well together, we’ve had fun and we’ve played great golf.

“To win the morning foursomes 5-1 against a strong Irish side was phenomenal. It gave us the momentum we needed going into the singles. I had faith we’d come through.”

Flying the Saltire in South Wales were Karen Ferguson-Snedden, Wendy Nicholson, Karen Marshall, Dianne Macdonald, Elaine Moffat, Gillian Kyle and Sheena Wood on the women’s side.

And they were joined in pulling off the title triumph by Ronnie Clark, Paul Moultrie, Kenny Gallacher, John Mathers, Nick Robson, Robert Jenkins and Stewart Henderson.

Scotland also won the men's event in South Wales.

Scotland’s men also won the Past Presidents’ Trophy for the fourth time thanks to a last-day win over Ireland.

The Scots won the opening foursomes 3–0, meaning they only needed two points from the singles.

They were delivered when Stewart Henderson defeated Eamon Haugh 4&3 and Robert Jenkins won one up over David Mulholland.

Scottish men’s captain Clark said. “I’ve been on a winning Home Internationals team before and I’ve had European success, but to get this win as captain is special.

“The team was evenly balanced and there was no obvious player to leave out each day, so that was the hardest part of my job. It was a battle this week and I’m just so thankful to come out on top. Wow! Absolutely brilliant.”

England claimed the Sue Johnson Trophy for the 11th time as winners of the women’s event.