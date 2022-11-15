Scotland lands ultimate accolade in World Golf Awards

For the first time in the nine-year history of the World Golf Awards, Scotland has been awarded the ultimate accolade of ‘Best Golf Destination in the World.’

A general view of St Andrew's Old Course back in September.

It was a title double for the Home of Golf’ at a ceremony in Abu Dhabi as Scotland also claimed the ‘Best Golf Destination in Europe’ prize.

The award wins follow on the back of a momentous year for the Scottish golf industry which saw a number of the world’s biggest and most prestigious golf tournaments staged in Scotland over an action packed five consecutive weeks.

Headlined by the 150th Open at St Andrews, Scotland also provided the perfect stage for The Genesis Scottish Open, The Senior Open Presented by Rolex, Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open, Hero Open, AIG Women's Open and the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

It is anticipated that the awards will further inspire visitors from around the world to visit Scotland, cementing its position as a world-leader in the sport.

Malcolm Roughead, VisitScotland chief executive said: “These awards are a fitting end to an extra special year for golf in Scotland and fantastic recognition for all the people who work so hard to grow and enhance our reputation as The Home of Golf. I’d like to extend our congratulations to everyone, as well as the wider tourism and events industries and suppliers.

“Every year we welcome hundreds of thousands of visitors eager to play our great golf courses and relax in our accommodation after a day’s golf, enjoying local produce and visiting nearby attractions. Golf tourism is a significant boost for the economy and raises Scotland’s profile on the international stage.”

Capping a memorable night for the Scottish Golf industry, Wilkinson Golf was named Scotland’s Best Inbound Tour Operator, while Prestwick Golf Club took the title of Scotland’s Best Golf Club.

In addition, 1999 Open champion and two-time Ryder Cup player Paul Lawrie was given a Lifetime Achievement Award for his success on the course and for his foundation encouraging young people into the sport.

Dermot Synnott, director of global partnerships for the World Golf Awards said: “Scottish golf tourism is thriving, and Scotland is a bucket list destination for most golfers around the World. It offers a vast range of parkland and links options across all its regions, so the travelling golfer really is spoilt for choice.