Four of the Scots who have played in the Ryder Cup.placeholder image
Four of the Scots who have played in the Ryder Cup. | Getty Images

Scotland at the Ryder Cup: Here are all 11 Scots to have played for Europe - from Sam Torrance to Robert McIntyre

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 3rd Sep 2025, 12:11 BST

Scottish players have played a key part in the contest over the years.

There’s just a few weeks to go until Europe take on America in the 2025 Ryder Cup, due to be played at the Bethpage Black Course in Farmingdale, New York, from September 26-28.

Initially played between teams from the United States and Great Britain and Ireland, the first match took place in 1927 at Worcester Country Club in Massachusetts.

American dominance saw the team extended to include players from continental Europe from 1979 and, since then, the biennial competition has become one of the most eager-anticipated events in the golfing calendar by both players and fans.

This year will see Scotland’s Robert McIntyre play in his second Ryder Cup, having gone unbeaten on his debut in 2023, when Team Europe triumphed by 16.5 points to 11.5 points in Italy.

He is the latest Scot to make his mark on the competition.

A total of 11 have played since Team Europe was formed in 1979 - following on from their countrymen who played in the earlier itinerations of the competition, namely Jimmy Adams, Laurie Ayton Jnr, Harry Bannerman, Eric Brown, Stewart Burns, Allan Dailey, George Duncan, John Fallon, Tom Haliburton, John Panton, George Will and Norman Wood.

Here are all 11, and how they performed.

Brian Barnes played in the Ryder Cup six times - in 1969, 1971, 1973, 1975, 1977 and 1979. He won 10 matches, lost 14 and tied one.

1. Brian Barnes

Brian Barnes played in the Ryder Cup six times - in 1969, 1971, 1973, 1975, 1977 and 1979. He won 10 matches, lost 14 and tied one. | Getty Images

Gordon Brand Jnr played in two Ryder Cups, in 1987 and 1989. He won two matches, lost four and tied one.

2. Gordon Brand Jnr

Gordon Brand Jnr played in two Ryder Cups, in 1987 and 1989. He won two matches, lost four and tied one. | Getty Images

Now well-known as an on-course commentator, Ken Brown represented Europe five times in 1977, 1979, 1983, 1985, and 1987. He won four matches, lost nine and tied none.

3. Ken Brown

Now well-known as an on-course commentator, Ken Brown represented Europe five times in 1977, 1979, 1983, 1985, and 1987. He won four matches, lost nine and tied none. | Getty Images

Andrew Coltart played a single Ryder Cup in 1999. He only played in one session, losing to Tiger Woods in the singles.

4. Andrew Coltart

Andrew Coltart played a single Ryder Cup in 1999. He only played in one session, losing to Tiger Woods in the singles. | Getty Images

