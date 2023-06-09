All Sections
Scot Ronnie Clark wins English Seniors' title in play-off at Alwoodley

Erskine’s Ronnie Clark is the new English Senior Men’s Stroke Play champion after defeating home player Trevor Foster in a thrilling three-hole play-off.
Martin Dempster
By Martin Dempster
Published 9th Jun 2023, 22:08 BST
 Comment
Erskine's Ronnie Clark shows off the trophy after his play-off win in the English Seniors' Stroke-Play Championship. Picture: England Golf.Erskine's Ronnie Clark shows off the trophy after his play-off win in the English Seniors' Stroke-Play Championship. Picture: England Golf.
Erskine's Ronnie Clark shows off the trophy after his play-off win in the English Seniors' Stroke-Play Championship. Picture: England Golf.

Clark closed out an emotional victory at Alwoodley Golf Club with a short par putt after enduring a rollercoaster ride in the final round.

After opening efforts of 70-71, he signed off with a 74 for a one-under total, which was matched by Foster after his last-day 75.

The title triumph came in Clark’s first appearance in a seniors’ event in England and left him almost speechless.

“I’m proud,” he said. “I’ve done the Scottish twice (in 2018 and 2022) but, to come down here in a field of 288, you don’t think about coming to win, you just want to try and make the cut first and have a place.

“I then found myself out in the last game and I just tried to play my own game and kept plugging away. Others were making mistakes and it wasn’t pretty by me either. I was thinking I shouldn’t be in a play-off and I think Trevor was probably thinking the same thing!”

The Scot added: "It’s pretty special. I’ve not had a great start to the Scottish season, but this makes up for it.”

Meanwhile, over-50s rookie Greig Hutcheon shares the lead with Robert Coles and Markus Brier after the trio carded matching 68s in blustery conditions for the first round of the Jersey Legends at La Moye.

