Erskine’s Ronnie Clark is the new English Senior Men’s Stroke Play champion after defeating home player Trevor Foster in a thrilling three-hole play-off.

Erskine's Ronnie Clark shows off the trophy after his play-off win in the English Seniors' Stroke-Play Championship. Picture: England Golf.

Clark closed out an emotional victory at Alwoodley Golf Club with a short par putt after enduring a rollercoaster ride in the final round.

After opening efforts of 70-71, he signed off with a 74 for a one-under total, which was matched by Foster after his last-day 75.

The title triumph came in Clark’s first appearance in a seniors’ event in England and left him almost speechless.

“I’m proud,” he said. “I’ve done the Scottish twice (in 2018 and 2022) but, to come down here in a field of 288, you don’t think about coming to win, you just want to try and make the cut first and have a place.

“I then found myself out in the last game and I just tried to play my own game and kept plugging away. Others were making mistakes and it wasn’t pretty by me either. I was thinking I shouldn’t be in a play-off and I think Trevor was probably thinking the same thing!”

The Scot added: "It’s pretty special. I’ve not had a great start to the Scottish season, but this makes up for it.”