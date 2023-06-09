Clark closed out an emotional victory at Alwoodley Golf Club with a short par putt after enduring a rollercoaster ride in the final round.
After opening efforts of 70-71, he signed off with a 74 for a one-under total, which was matched by Foster after his last-day 75.
The title triumph came in Clark’s first appearance in a seniors’ event in England and left him almost speechless.
“I’m proud,” he said. “I’ve done the Scottish twice (in 2018 and 2022) but, to come down here in a field of 288, you don’t think about coming to win, you just want to try and make the cut first and have a place.
“I then found myself out in the last game and I just tried to play my own game and kept plugging away. Others were making mistakes and it wasn’t pretty by me either. I was thinking I shouldn’t be in a play-off and I think Trevor was probably thinking the same thing!”
The Scot added: "It’s pretty special. I’ve not had a great start to the Scottish season, but this makes up for it.”
Meanwhile, over-50s rookie Greig Hutcheon shares the lead with Robert Coles and Markus Brier after the trio carded matching 68s in blustery conditions for the first round of the Jersey Legends at La Moye.