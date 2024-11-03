Euan Walker ready to rethink his strategy after latest Grand Final frustration

Euan Walker reckons he probably needs to look at becoming an “explosive” golfer as part of a strategy rethink after saying adios to his hopes of stepping up to the DP World Tour for the third year running in Mallorca.

The Ayrshireman has certainly been consistent on the Challenge Tour, having finished 24th, 26th and now 25th in the Road to Mallorca rankings at the end of the Rolex Grand Final supported by The R&A at Club de Golf Alcanada in Port d’Alcudia.

On all three occasions, he’s given a good account of himself in the season finale, finishing in a tie for 23rd in this latest visit alongside compatriot Daniel Young, and also handled himself in a commendable manner every single time.

Euan Walker walks with his caddie Tim Poyser during the final round of the Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final supported by the R&A at Club de Golf Alcanada in Port d'Alcudia, Spain. Picture: Octavio Passos/Getty Images.

However, the 28-year-old believes it could now be time to see if he needs to give up some of his consistency for bursts of better results in his bid to make that so far elusive step to the main tour after seeing the likes of Bob MacIntyre, Ewen Ferguson, Grant Forrest, Connor Syme and Calum Hill all use the Challenge Tour as a stepping stone.

“This year I’ve been quite consistent but, though not being explosive, not having enough high finishes really,” said Walker, who landed his second win on the second-tier circuit in the Swiss Challenge but made the top ten on only one other occasion.

“I need to go back home and rethink my strategy and see what I am going to do next. Not really (in reply to being asked if he’d be sitting down with other people) because ultimately I need to make the decision myself otherwise I will not be happy with it.”

Needing to finish in the top 22 on the points list on this occasion, Walker had started the week at 24th and, at different points over the four days had improved on that position, only to end the season feeling a tad frustrated once again despite signing off with a best-of-the-week 68 for a nine -under total.

“That’s the key as I’ve always come here being on the outside,” he admitted, aiming to be in a card-winning spot heading into the finale in 12 months’ time. “I think last year I had the best chance because I had been hot in the middle of the season and my ball-striking had been really good last year but just kind of wavered towards the end of the season.

“Either I need to improve, so that I am more explosive and my long game is competitive with the best players in the world, or I finish in the top 20 on the Challenge Tour and give myself a chance of being competitive and getting in more bigger events.”

Young, who was making his debut in the Grand Final, closed with a 67 and, though dropping five spots to 32nd in the standings, it was a promising effort from the 33-year-old Perth man.

“It’s a weird week,” he said with a smile. “I felt some feelings that I probably had never felt on a course. Even out there in the final round, there was still a feeling of frustration despite knowing I probably wasn’t going to get a card.”

Norwegian Kristoffer Reitan jumped into a card spot at the expense of Englishman Sam Hutsby after landing a brilliant breakthrough win after Rasmus Neergaard Petersen missed a short par putt on the 72nd hole.