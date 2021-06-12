Scot Louise Duncan lifts Women's Amateur title with record win at Barassie

West Kilbride's Louise Duncan is the first Scot to win the R&A Women's Amateur Championship since 1977. Picture: Charles McQuillan/R&A/R&A via Getty Images.

The Stirling University scholar crushed Iceland’s Johanna Lea Ludviksdottir 9&8 in the 36-hole title decider at Kilmarnock (Barassie) to become the first Scot since Alison Rose in 1997 to claim the coveted title.

Duncan, who defeated top-ranked Scot Hannah Darling in the semi-finals, set up her triumph by winning three out of four holes around the turn in the morning round.

That burst, which included an eagle-3 at the 11th, helped her sit down to lunch with a five-hole lead and there was no way back for Ludviksdottir after the Scot started the afternoon circuit with her second eagle of the day.

Duncan’s winning margin eclipsed Joyce Wetherhed’s 9&7 victory over fellow English player Carol Leitch in the 1922 final at Royal St George’s

