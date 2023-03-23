All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
17 hours ago Train strikes: RMT suspends strikes planned for March 30 and April 1
20 minutes ago Google warns users to delete hugely popular app from devices
42 minutes ago Tory minister Zac Goldsmith ends decade-long marriage to wife Alice
56 minutes ago New characters coming to Casualty - including Bradley Walsh’s son
2 hours ago Busted confirm 15-date reunion tour to celebrate 20th anniversary
3 hours ago Bank of England to raise interest rates in bad news for mortgages

Scot Iain Russell awarded bursary for golf club managers across Europe

A club manager at a Scottish golf club has been awarded a bursary that was on offer to applicants throughout Europe.

Martin Dempster
By Martin Dempster
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 08:14 GMT
 Comment
Iain Russell is the club manager at East Renfrewshire Golf Club. Picture: Club Management Association of Europe (CMAE)
Iain Russell is the club manager at East Renfrewshire Golf Club. Picture: Club Management Association of Europe (CMAE)
Iain Russell is the club manager at East Renfrewshire Golf Club. Picture: Club Management Association of Europe (CMAE)

Iain Russell, the club manager at East Renfrewshire Golf Club, received the Joe Perdue Bursary from the European Club Education Foundation. The bursary was established in 2015 in memory of the pioneer of club management education in Europe.

It will cover the costs of attending a strategy and leadership course run by Club Management Association of Europe (CMAE).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I am extremely grateful and privileged to be the Joe Perdue Bursary award winner,” said Russell. “The positive impact CMAE has had on my career is unmeasurable and the continued educational programmes offer a wonderful pathway to become a CCM.

“The many great people I have met on my pathway continue to inspire me and the support given from East Renfrewshire Golf Club has offered me the opportunity to continue on my journey.”

According to experienced club manager Marc Newey, Murray’s “application stood out from the rest” as this year’s bursary was mulled over by the European Club Education Foundation.

He added: “The board was unanimous that he deserved to receive the award and we know he will make the very most of it.”

Europe
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.