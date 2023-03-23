A club manager at a Scottish golf club has been awarded a bursary that was on offer to applicants throughout Europe.

Iain Russell is the club manager at East Renfrewshire Golf Club. Picture: Club Management Association of Europe (CMAE)

Iain Russell, the club manager at East Renfrewshire Golf Club, received the Joe Perdue Bursary from the European Club Education Foundation. The bursary was established in 2015 in memory of the pioneer of club management education in Europe.

It will cover the costs of attending a strategy and leadership course run by Club Management Association of Europe (CMAE).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am extremely grateful and privileged to be the Joe Perdue Bursary award winner,” said Russell. “The positive impact CMAE has had on my career is unmeasurable and the continued educational programmes offer a wonderful pathway to become a CCM.

“The many great people I have met on my pathway continue to inspire me and the support given from East Renfrewshire Golf Club has offered me the opportunity to continue on my journey.”

According to experienced club manager Marc Newey, Murray’s “application stood out from the rest” as this year’s bursary was mulled over by the European Club Education Foundation.