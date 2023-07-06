Connor McKinney reckons he’s a “Scossie”, having been born in Scotland but brought up in Australia. Which, of course, means that the field for the 151st Open at Royal Liverpool currently contains, well, six-and-a-half Scots.

Scottish-born Australian Connor McKinney shows off his player tag at Dundonald Links after qualifying for the 151st Open. Picture: Mark Runnacles/R&A/R&A via Getty Images.

Along with Michael Stewart and Graeme Robertson, McKinney secured his spot in the Claret Jug event on Merseyside in a fortnight’s time by coming through Tuesday’s Final Qualifier at Dundonald Links.

They joined exempt quartet Bob MacIntyre, Richie Ramsay, Ewen Ferguson and Connor Syme in the line up for the season’s final major and, though he’ll be flying the Australian flag, McKinney can expect to have Scottish fans cheering him on at Hoylake.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Good question,” he replied to being asked if he could be claimed as a Scot. “I don’t know how to answer it. I guess I was born here (in Kirkcaldy) and lived in Australia since 2015.

“I grew up playing high-level amateur golf in Australia and developed through there, but a bit of both, I guess. I think they call it Scossie, although I don’t want to start making up words!”

McKinney, who won the St Andrews Links Trophy on a trip to Scotland last year, came through a play-off along with Robertson as they joined Stewart and Englishman Marco Penge in progressing from the 36-hole shoot-out at Dundonald Links.

“A lot of people say they get speechless and stuff and I can see where they are coming from. It’s a pretty common phrase and I can see why,” said McKinney of securing his major debut.

“I turned pro last November and I am playing in the first Major the following July. That is pretty special. I always expected to play in them, but maybe not so soon, especially having the pre-qualifiers which are pretty tough. Also the regional qualifier. But here I am.”

McKinney, of course, joins Cameron Smith in the Australian contingent and the defending champion isn’t the only person currently sporting a moustache. “I’ve been told numerous times to shave it,” said McKinney, laughing. “It might be shaved by The Open because it won’t be grown back by then!

“I actually met him at the LIV event last week (at Valderrama in Spain). At the opening ceremony. One of my mates was playing and I managed to meet him there. It was good. He’s inspirational. In Australian golf at the moment, he’s definitely at the pinnacle. Him and Adam Scott. It’d be pretty cool to tee it up alongside them.”

Along with Stewart, McKinney had little time to celebrate their qualifying success, having both jumped on a plane early on Wednesday morning to tee up in this week’s Challenge Tour event in Italy. “I feel happier going there now, Austria next week and then The Open. A good few weeks,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two other St Andrews Links Trophy winners - Matthew Southgate (2010) and Matthew Jordan (2017) - also progressed from the Final Qualifying, which, in addition to Dundonald Links, took place at West Lancs, Royal Cinque Ports and Royal Porthcawl.