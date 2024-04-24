Sky Sports Golf presenter keen for game to be ‘open and accessible to all’

Sarah Stirk, one of Sky Sports Golf’s main presenters, has joined the board of English Golf as an independent director.

She took up the role at the English governing body’s AGM at Woodhall Spa at the same time as Julia Regis, an award-winning consultart, got down to work as a senior independent director.

Stirk, who built a luxury golf travel business which was later sold to Golfbreaks.com, is a former Oxfordshire county golfer who currently plays off a handicap of 7.3. She is a well-known figure in the golf world, hosting the annual Women’s Leadership Summit for The R&A.

“Having played and worked in golf for over 15 years, it’s clearly a sport that means a huge amount to me,” said Stirk. “To be part of the England Golf board of directors is a real honour and I am thrilled to have the opportunity to help shape the future of our amazing sport.

“I have a real interest in ensuring golf is open and accessible to all and it’s a wonderful opportunity for me to give back to the game which has given me so much joy over the years.

“Golf is changing and modernising and I believe my experience and knowledge of the media and commercial landscapes will be a great fit for England Golf and the objectives they are trying to achieve.

“I want golf to be in an even better place over the next five years and, as a new mum, I’d love to see my son fall in love with the game which has been such a key part of my life.”