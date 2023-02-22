Sandy Scott reckons he is making his professional debut on the DP World Tour on “one of the coolest courses I’ve ever played”.

Sandy Scott is among five Scots teeing up in the Hero Indian Open this week as the event is held for the first time since 2019 following a Covid hiatus. Picture: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images.

The Nairn man, who played in the 2017 Scottish Open at Dundonald Links as an amateur, has secured a spot in this week’s Hero Indian Open through an invitation.

He’s flying the Saltire at DLF Golf & Country Club in Gurugram on the outskirts of New Delhi along with defending champion Stephen Gallacher, Bob MacIntyre, David Law and Euan Walker.

“India has been really cool, actually,” said Scott, who is paying his first visit to the country. “The golf course and facilities are incredible and it’s honestly one of the coolest courses I’ve ever played.”

The 2019 Walker Cup player turned pro at the end of last year after securing a card for the PGA Tour Latinoamerica, where he tied for fifth in the Argentina Classic then added a top-20 finish in the Chile Open in two of his first three outings in December.

“I’ve done a little bit of travelling since turning pro and it’s been really cool to see all the different cultures and this is a cool place to tick off the list - I’m really enjoying it,” added Scott.

MacIntyre said he is preparing himself for a “mental test” this week on a course that was designed by Gary Player and has lots of cavernous bunkers.

“It’s challenging,” admitted Scott, who was outside the ropes as a spectator when two-time winner Gallacher, MacIntyre and Law all played in last month’s Hero Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club.

“You have to be focused and the preparation we have done the last couple of days has come in handy because you have to be really specific with your lines and where you are trying to come into the greens.

“There’s a lot of strategy required, but I think if you don’t let your mental game slip and your preparation is good, then you’ll be fine.”

Scott, who is gearing up for the resumption of the PGA Tour Latinoamerica next month, played in back-to-back events on the MENA Tour in Egypt recently to try and stay competitive.

“It’s been good,” he said of his preparation for this week’s assignment. “The last couple of days have been good. I’ve spread out my time and practice on the course, just doing little by little and I feel really prepared for tomorrow.

“I feel really good, actually. It doesn’t feel like I am out of place or I don’t feel it is different to any other tournament. I feel comfortable and I am looking forward to being competitive come the tee-off tomorrow. Just looking forward to it.

“I don’t think I’ve got any expectations for this week. I’ll have goals of doing well but it’s my first time out here. I feel I can compete and do well.”