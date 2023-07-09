Scottish duo Sandy Scott and Grant Forrest aced the same hole - the iconic 16th - in the final round of the Made in HimmerLand event in Denmark.

Sandy Scott was the first of the two Scots to ace the 16th hole in the final round of the Made in Himmerland at Himmerland Golf & Spa Resort in Denmark. Picture: Octavio Passos/Getty Images.

Scott achieved the feat with a 54-degree wedge from 94 yards in one of the early groups before Forrest holed a lob wedge later in the day.

“It was amazing,” said Scott of his ace, which helped him close with a six-under-par 64 for a five-under aggregate, at the Farsø venue.

“It looked good in the air. You know, I didn’t want to land it as far as I did. I thought if I’d landed it on that back slope, it would come off the green. But it was low enough and also downwind enough to keep the spin off and it was fantastic to see it trickling in.”

Grant Forrest in action during the final round of the Made in HimmerLand at Himmerland Golf & Spa Resort in Denmark. Picture: Octavio Passos/Getty Images.

The special shot came in Scott’s first full season in the professional ranks and in just his third start on the DP World Tour.

“This course is fantastic and to be able to do it here definitely feels special,” added the Nairn man, who has mainly been playing on the PGA Tour Latinoamerica.

“I’ve had four in my life and I had one four weeks ago, so that’s weird and hopefully I can keep the streak going.”

Forrest watched his playing partner, Dane John Axelsen, lip out with his tee shot before giving the crowd their second big celebration of the day.

“His was perfect, one bounce at top of slope and trickled but it lipped out,” said Forrest of his second hole in one on the main tour after also making one in Madrid.

“I took a slightly different line, landed it on the top of the slope with a bit of spin and, as it was getting closer, the crowd got louder and louder and it was cool to see it disappear. It was the first time I’d hit the green as well, having made three up and down pars, so it was a nice way to go out.”