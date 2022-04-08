Sandy Lyle hits major milestone at The Masters but 'no-one has ever mentioned'

It came in his 41st appearance at Augusta National and the 1988 winner said after missing the cut for the eighth year in a row that next year will be his last.

“I was not aware, no,” said Lyle when he was asked about his major milestone by The Scotsman after carding a second-round 76 for a 14-over total at the Georgia venue.

“Is it?” he added when it was pointed out that it was quite a feat, with Catriona Matthew two appearances away from doing likewise in the women’s game.

Sandy Lyle of Scotland walks across the fifth hole during the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 07, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

“No-one has ever mentioned it to me. Does that make me feel better? A little bit,” said the two-time major winner.

Lyle was crowned as Open champion at Royal St George’s in 1985 before becoming the first British player to win a Green Jacket three years later.

Surprisingly, he only recorded two other top 10s in majors and missed the cut 47 times, as well as withdrawing twice.

“I know some of the European guys have played more than 500 events on tour, but I didn’t even know there was a data of how many majors you’ve played,” said the 64-year-old.

“But I suppose that is pretty sporty and something I can tell my grandkids in years to come.”

Lyle was just 16 when he played in his first major in the 1974 Open at Royal Lytham, missing the second of two cuts at the time in an event won by Gary Player.

“I made the first cut in flying colours by about three or four shots and then I ended up missing the second cut by two or three shots because I had a big number on the fifth or sixth hole when I couldn't get out of a bunker,” he recalled.

“My heart was coming out of my chest for the first opening tee shot, amateur or no amateur or pro or whatever. I was just thump, thump, thump, thump and thinking, 'my God, I hope it's going to get better or get easier.'

“The feelings of the nerves and trying to control your emotions and your hands and your putting. Not easy when you are 16. Gradually you get used to those situations, and you deal with it. Nobody ever goes through it without some sort of panic stages at some stage.”

Lyle, who last broke 70 here in the opening round in 2010, said he felt “gutless” after finding himself 10-over in the opening round after running up a quadruple-bogey 7 at the 12th.

After chipping in for a birdie at the last, the 64-year-old came out and “played better” in his second circuit but afterwards he finally admitted that the end is nigh for him in this event.

“I think probably next year might be the end of the Lyle attack on the golf course,” he said. “I think my older son (Stuart) is coming out and a few of his buddies, and I think my younger son (James) is probably coming out, so we're going to be a full family, I think, so I think it will be the end of the day.

“I know Fuzzy [Zoeller] some years ago put his hand up at the Tuesday night dinner and said, 'I would like to let you know I'm going to retire.' Tommy Aaron and Charles Coody went on a bit longer and maybe they shouldn't have gone as far as they did, but that was their choice.

“I'm still reasonably strong at nearly 6-feet tall, so I can still get the ball out there reasonable distances when I put my mind to it.

“I can still putt half decent. I've got my nerve still there, so there's always a little hope that making the cut. I know I'm not going to challenge out here. It would have to be a complete freak. If it was really dry and the course is playing a little shorter, I could maybe put some scores up there.

“I don't think it's going to ever annoy the big boys when they can hit the ball so far. But making the cut is my challenge at the moment, and keep smiling as best you can and entertain the crowd.”