Sam Torrance knows exactly why Tiger Woods is so excited to be teaming up with his son, Charlie, in this weekend’s PNC Championship in Florida after enjoying one of the best moments of his glittering career in a similar scenario.

Daniel and Sam Torrance show off their trophies after winning the team competition in the 2003 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at St Andrews. Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images.

In 2003 - the year after he’d led Europe to victory in the Ryder Cup at The Belfry - Torrance joined forces with his son, Daniel, to win the team event in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship on Scottish soil.

“The Dunhill win with Daniel was brilliant,” admitted the 69-year-old, speaking in Glasgow, where he was the special guest at the annual PGA in Scotland lunch. “I sent the Great Dane [Thomas Bjorn] a message on Monday because he’d just won in Mauritius with his son on the bag.

“I said to him that it must have been special because Daniel caddied for me on the Senior Tour for a year and it’s such a great treat. But to actually play with him in an event like the Dunhill Links was extraordinary and he was magnificent. I think he was 15-under par for his own ball that week, which was pretty good.”

Tiger Woods and son Charlie finished second in last year's PNC Championship in Florida. Picture: Brian Williams Photography

Woods is partnering Charlie for a third time at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, where they finish seventh on their debut in 2020 before improving to second behind John Daly and his son, John jnr, last year.

“There’s nothing better (for Tiger) and, christ, he’s got a machine there, I think,” added Torrance of 13-year-old Charlie, who shot a career-best 68 in the final round of the Notah Begay III Junior National Golf Championship in Florida in September.

“It will be nice to see how that develops because he couldn’t get a better coach and he’ll obviously have all the practice facilities etc he’ll ever need. He’ll not want for a thing in his life, but he’s got a great wee swing and the mannerisms they share is quite extraordinary.”

Torrance smiled when he was asked about expectation levels before replying: “I’ve just read the other day that Tiger is now trying to do with Charlie what his dad did with him by trying to get in his head on the golf course.

“Tiger’s dad did things to Tiger to stop him getting distracted and Tiger said that once he can’t get into his head, then no one will because he’s doing stuff that no one would ever do because it’s much more severe because it’s his dad and he’s just trying to teach him. Little things like that will take the boy a long way.”

Speaking on the Bunkered Podcast this week, Colin Montgomerie said he felt Woods should have used his appearance at the 150th Open at St Andrews in July to mark his retirement, having only managed to play nine competitive rounds this year following a car crash that left him with serious leg injuries.

“Leave the decisions to Tiger,” said Torrance, smiling once more, when he was asked about his fellow Scot’s opinion. “No one can make them better than him. He knows who is, what he is and what he’s capable of. He’ll still want to be out there with a chance to win. He can retire whenever he wants. Tiger’s leg is the problem, he can still play though.”

Due to it involving Champions Tour players, Woods will be able to use a buggy in the PNC Championship, which also features Annika Sorenstam and her son, Will McGee.

