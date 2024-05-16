Stonehaven man overcomes sleeping on big lead for 48 hours in Tartan Pro Tour season-opener

Sam Locke overcame sleeping on a lead for 48 hours to win the Tartan Pro Tour’s season-opener, picking up Official World Golf Ranking points in the process after the Montrose Links Masters became the circuit’s first event to be included in the global system.

The 25-year-old from Stonehaven had spreadeagled the field in the Gym Rental Company presented event with a course record-equalling ten-under-par 61 on Tuesday before seeing the second circuit fogged off on Wednesday.

That left the tournament being decided over 36 holes and, after a double-bogey 6 at the second then a bogey from a lost ball at the fifth in the closing circuit, Locke’s hopes of coasting to victory at the Angus venue quickly disappeared.

Sam Locke shows off the trophy after winning the Montrose Links Masters presented by Gym Rental Company in a play-off. Picture: Tartan Pro Tour

Indeed, it became a test of character for the Silver Medal winner in the 2018 Open at Carnoustie after Greg Dalziel finished birdie-birdie for a 65 to set the clubhouse target with a seven-under-par total.

It was getting really nervy for Locke after taking a 6 at the long 15th and he then had to hole a testing par putt on the last to force a play-off, which, to his relief, he won at the first extra hole after Dalziel got a flyer out of the rough with his second shot and went out of bounds through the green.

“Wild, absolutely wild,” said Locke of his day, having signed for a 74. “It is always hard to back up a round like that. I obviously know that from experience, having done it before and then struggled. When you’ve basically got two days to sleep on it as well as that, it’s not easy, but, hey ho. I got it done and that’s all that matters.”

It was the Stonehaven man’s fifth title triumph on the circuit, this one being worth £4730 and giving him the perfect start in the season-long battle for two Challenge Tour cards in 2025.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better start to the season,” he added. “Today was a struggle - it was really ugly - but I don’t really care as it was all about getting the job done, which I did and I was happy with myself about that.”

The tournament was still taking place when it was announced that OWGR points are also now up for grabs on the circuit set up by Paul Lawrie in 2020 and now acting as an official feeder tour for the Challenge Tour.

In a press release, it was stated that the Tartan Pro Tour had worked continuously with OWGR over the last 16 months, providing requested documentation and making necessary adjustments to further adhere to long-standing OWGR Eligibility and Format Criteria.

“It is a great pleasure to welcome the Tartan Pro Tour to the family of OWGR Eligible Golf Tours,” said OWGR chairman Peter Dawson. “The tour will play a significant role in providing competitive opportunities and career pathways for aspiring players.”

Welcoming the news, Locke said: “I never knew that until I got off the course. It’s good, yeah. My focus is going to be mainly on the Tartan Pro Tour this year, but it’s great for the tour and all of the players. It’s an added bonus.”