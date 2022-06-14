Sam Burns and Billy Horschel latest world top-15 players to commit to Genesis Scottish Open

It follows Sam Burns and Billy Horschel, ranked ninth and 11th respectively, becoming the latest players to join a star-studded cast for the $8 million Rolex Series event at The Renaissance Club.

Burns, a two-time winner on the PGA Tour this season, will be making his second appearance in the tournament after finishing in the top 20 at the same venue last year.

“I enjoyed teeing it up at the Renaissance Club last season and this year the Genesis Scottish Open is shaping up to be another great week, especially leading into The Open at St Andrews,” said Burns.

Billy Horschel and Sam Burns, pictured during the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, are both heading to The Renaissance Club for the Genesis Scottish Open. Picture: Chris Graythen/Getty Images.

For Horschel, it will be another opportunity to taste victory on UK soil after he won the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth last year.

“I would love to add another Rolex Series win at the Genesis Scottish Open,” said Horschel, who recently landed a seventh PGA Tour triumph the Memorial Tournament. “It’s a great event.”

Francesco Molinari, the 2018 Open champion, and former Masters champion Danny Willett have also been added to the field on 7-10 July.

Players already confirmed included world No 1 Scottie Scheffler, as well as Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Jordan Spieth, Xander Schauffele and Hideki Matsuyama.

The odd players out in the world’s top 15 are third-ranked Rory McIlroy, sixth-placed Cameron Smith and No 8 Viktor Hovland.

The field also includes major winners Brooks Koepka, and Justin Rose, as well as English trio Tommy Fleetwood, Matt Fitzpatrick and Tyrrell Hatton.