Sahith Theegala emulates iconic Tiger Woods chip in at back of 16th green at Augusta

Sahith Theegala enjoyed producing one of the most memorable moments in the 87th Masters as he emulated the iconic Tiger Woods chip in from 2005 through the back of the green.

Martin Dempster
By Martin Dempster
Published 9th Apr 2023, 22:57 BST
 Comment
Sahith Theegala is congratulated by playing partner Tony Finau on the 18th green in the final round of the 2023 Masters at Augusta National Golf Club. Picture: Patrick Smith/Getty Images.
Sahith Theegala is congratulated by playing partner Tony Finau on the 18th green in the final round of the 2023 Masters at Augusta National Golf Club. Picture: Patrick Smith/Getty Images.

Theegala’s tee shot at the short hole finished a little bit further away from the hole and a slightly different angle to where Woods conjured up his famous shot.

But the result was exactly the same, sending a huge roar around Augusta National as the patrons celebrated and Theegala, too.

“Oh, my God,” said the 25-year-old American. “You should have seen how many people said, ‘do it for Tiger, Tiger chip-in’, and all that stuff when I was over there. I just wanted to get it anywhere on the green because I had kind of a muddy lie, and yeah, it was gross over there.

“But I can't wait to watch the replay because I don't know what I did. I don't even know the angle the ball took. I was just blacked out when I hit the chip because I was just so happy to get it on the green.”

In what Theegala admitted had been his first memory of The Masters, Woods’ chip looked as though it was going to stay on the edge of the hole before toppling in.

“I think it had more speed for sure,” added Theegala of his effort. “It probably would have ended up a couple feet right if not more, but it was just madness when it went in.”

On his debut in the event, Theegala signed off with a five-under 67 for a five-under aggregate.

“Yeah, it was up there, if not one of the most,” he replied to being asked where a round that contained seven birdies in total ranked in in his career.

“I think once I get some time to look back at it, I'd say it's the most enjoyable round of golf because I played really well, and the energy was so good, and it's so nice to get off to a good start here.

“It feels like you're a little ahead of the game, and yeah, that was a really, really cool back nine to say the least.”

