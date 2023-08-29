The five players trying to deny Bob MacIntyre securing an automatic Ryder Cup spot need to finish tied third or better in this week’s Omega European Masters in Switzerland to just have a chance.

Helped by his second-place finish behind Rory McIlroy in the Genesis Scottish Open, Bob MacIntyre is in pole position to secure an automatic Ryder Cup spot heading into this week's final qualifyng event. Picture: Octavio Passos/Getty Images.

The various scenarios heading into the final qualifying event at Crans-sur-Sierre have been confirmed by the DP World Tour ahead of an exciting four days in the Alps.

Helped by a last-hole birdie that secured a tie for fourth in the D+D Real Czech Masters on Sunday, MacIntyre is in pole position but has to win to prevent any chance of being pipped at the post by Yannik Paul.

The German would qualify if he wins and, if not, needs to finish in a tie for third with two others or better to create the possibility of leapfrogging MacIntyre.

Meanwhile, Pole Adrian Meronk requires a tie for second or better to give himself an opportunity to qualify automatically rather than having to rely on a pick from European captain Luke Donald.

Edinburgh-based Frenchman Victor Perez, Dane Rasmus Hojgaard and Spaniard Adrian Otageui are the others still in with a chance of finishing ahead of MacIntyre on the European Points list.

But Perez needs to win or finish second alone to keep his hopes alive while Hojgaard and Otaegui both require a win this weekend and, even then, that might not be enough as making the cut might be sufficient to get MacIntyre over the line.

Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm have already secured spots from the European Points list while Viktor Hovland and Tyrrell Hatton have done likewise from a World Points list. The final spot on the latter will go to either Tommy Fleetwood or Matt Fitzpatrick, who is also playing this week.

Donald, who will lock horns with former Open champion Zach Johnson on the outskirts of the Italian capital, will announce his six captain’s picks on Monday.