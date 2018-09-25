Ryder Cup: Tyrrell Hutton says he won’t turn into the Hulk

He’s been the target of some stinging criticism since he burst on to the scene around four years ago. Even Tyrrell Hatton admits he sometimes cringes himself when he sees some of his behaviour on the golf course.

The Englishman, therefore, will be trying to adopt a level-headed attitude for his Ryder Cup debut to try and avoid “turning into the Hulk”, but, at the same time, the double Dunhill Links winner is determined to retain that fire in his belly.

“Thomas (Bjorn) has told me he wants me to just be myself,” said Hatton, who will have Prestwick man Mark Crane on his bag at Le Golf National after the pair linked up earlier this year. “I’m going to make mistakes, I’m human. I just need to stay level-headed.

“The passion is going to be there, though. If you can’t get pumped for this event then you’re in the wrong place. I want to channel all that energy into trying to be as good as I can be and help my team-mates.

“I don’t want to go the other way and lose my head. If I look back and I know I’ve been bad and you’re at home cringing on the sofa watching it, well I’m exactly the same watching myself be stupid. It’s obviously not great, but at the same time, it’s not something I’m kind of thinking about on the course.

“I know when I’ve been bad. I know when I can get bad and it’s just obviously being more aware of that and trying to find a way of calming myself down and not allowing myself to get to that stage. [I’m] not going to turn into the Hulk this week, anyway, I hope.”

Hatton is one of five rookies in Thomas Bjorn’s team, joining Tommy Fleetwood, Francesco Molinari, Alex Noren and Thorbjorn Olesen in getting a first taste of this unique event.

It will be a test of nerve for the new boys: the grandstand behind the first tee at Le Golf National is the biggest one - height-wise anyway - that’s ever been constructed in golf.

“Probably the most nervous I’ve been was when I was 18 and trying to qualify for the Open at Ladybank,” revealed Hatton, in trying to picture what it’s going to feel like on that tee later in the week. “I knew I was going well and on the second last hole of the day I could see the head on my 7-iron shaking,” he added of playing at the Fife venue in 2010.