Two of the main protagonists from the 2014 Ryder Cup at Gleneagles shone on the opening day of the Betfred British Masters at the venue where history started to change for Europe in the biennial bout.

Justin Rose and his caddie look on from the 13th fairway during day one of the Betfred British Masters hosted by Sir Nick Faldo 2023 at The Belfry. Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images.

Justin Rose, the star performer for Paul McGinley’s side in that Perthshire contest with four points from five, set the pace in an event hosted by Sir Nick Faldo as he opened with a seven-under-par 65 at The Belfry.

Feeling equally pleased with himself after signing for a 66 was Jamie Donaldson, who clinched Europe’s victory on the PGA Centenary Course nine years ago after hitting a memorable second shot at the 15th to cuff Keegan Bradley in the singles.

On a lovely day for golf in the Midlands, English amateur John Gough and newly-turned professional Frank Kennedy, another home player, both produced eye-catching efforts as they signed for 68 and 70 respectively.

amie Donaldson acknowledges the crowd after holing a long birdie putt on the 18th green at The Belfry. Picture: Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images.

However, it was Rose who delivered the perfect start for the DP World Tour event in the week when the LIV Golf circus rolled into Valderrama in Spain and then arrives back in England next week.

World No 31 Rose is the star attraction on the Brabazon Course and the 2002 winner - he also hosted the tournament at Walton Heath in 2018 - well and truly lived up to his billing by producing a polished performance containing eight birdies.

“I actually think that's probably the best, cleanest round of golf I've played in a long, long time, probably even this year, as well as I have been playing,” said the 42-year-old, who won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on the PGA Tour in February.

He holed one from just over 30 feet for a birdie at the sixth - his 15th hole - before making amends for a sole dropped shot at the eighth by finishing with another birdie from 25 feet.

“I think The Belfry is a tricky little golf course,” said the Englishman. “The fairways are super narrow. I actually paced one off at 300 yards with a driver and it’s eight-and-a-half yards wide, so you’d do well to hit that. Everything felt pretty tight and I was pleased with my game today.”

Playing the course the normal way, Donaldson, a three-time tour winner, finished with a flourish, picking up five birdies in the last six holes, including one at the iconic 18th from 41 feet.

“It’s great to hit that shot into the last there,” said the Welshman. “You are stood there and remember that Christy O’Connor shot with a 1 or 2-iron or whatever it was and you just imagine shots like that and hope you can pull something similar off. It’s beautiful to look up to that 18th green and great to play here, especially those closing holes.”

How often does he think about his match-winning heroics at Gleneagles? “Not that often, to be honest. But it’s something you never forget. It’s great to think about and you just wish you could hit shots like that more often. It’s nice to see it replayed on TV every now and then,” he said.

Donaldson qualified for last year’s Open through a tie for sixth in the Genesis Scottish Open and has his sights set on securing a similar route into the Claret Jug event this week, with three spots at Royal Liverpool up for grabs.