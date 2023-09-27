Ryder Cup: Rory McIlroy says LIV Golf trio will 'miss us more than we miss them'
Garcia, the all-time record points-scorer in the transatlantic tussle, launched a last-ditch attempt to make himself available to European captain Luke Donald by offering to cough up outstanding fines imposed on the Spaniard for playing in LIV Golf events without an official release.
But, while Jon Rahm might have fancied the idea of linking up with his compatriot again after they struck up a brilliant partnership at Whistling Straits two years ago, that was a non-starter due to Garcia having given up his DP World Tour membership earlier this year and, therefore, making himself ineligible to face the Americans on this occasion.
Westwood, who holds the record for the most appearances by a European in the event after clocking up his 11th one in Wisconsin, is in the same boat, as is fellow Englishman Poulter, who earned the nickname of the ‘Postman’ for his knack of delivering points in the biennial battle.
“I mean, it's certainly a little strange not having them around,” admitted McIlroy of the LIV Golf trio as he spoke in a press conference on the second official practice day at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club on the outskirts of the Italian capital.
“But I think this week of all weeks, it's going to hit home with them that, you know, they are not here, and I think they are going to miss being here more than we're missing them.
“I'm not saying that that's like… it's just more I think this week is a realisation that the decision that they made has led to not being a part of this week, and that's tough.
"The landscape in golf is ever-changing and more dynamic, and we'll see what happens and whether they will be part of it in the future. I always thought leading up to this week is when it's going to hit home that they are not going to be here.”
