Rory McIlroy reckons Ryder Cup legends Sergio Garcia, Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter - the trio are all notable absentees for the match starting on Friday – will miss the 44th edition more than Europe will miss them in Rome.

Team Europe member Rory McIlroy speaks in a press conference prior to the 44th Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf Club in Rome. Picture: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images.

Garcia, the all-time record points-scorer in the transatlantic tussle, launched a last-ditch attempt to make himself available to European captain Luke Donald by offering to cough up outstanding fines imposed on the Spaniard for playing in LIV Golf events without an official release.

But, while Jon Rahm might have fancied the idea of linking up with his compatriot again after they struck up a brilliant partnership at Whistling Straits two years ago, that was a non-starter due to Garcia having given up his DP World Tour membership earlier this year and, therefore, making himself ineligible to face the Americans on this occasion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Golf newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Westwood, who holds the record for the most appearances by a European in the event after clocking up his 11th one in Wisconsin, is in the same boat, as is fellow Englishman Poulter, who earned the nickname of the ‘Postman’ for his knack of delivering points in the biennial battle.

“I mean, it's certainly a little strange not having them around,” admitted McIlroy of the LIV Golf trio as he spoke in a press conference on the second official practice day at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club on the outskirts of the Italian capital.

“But I think this week of all weeks, it's going to hit home with them that, you know, they are not here, and I think they are going to miss being here more than we're missing them.

“I'm not saying that that's like… it's just more I think this week is a realisation that the decision that they made has led to not being a part of this week, and that's tough.