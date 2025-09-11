Ryder Cup Rich List 2025: Here are the 13 biggest earning players - seven American and six European

It’s nearly time for Europe and America’s best golfers to do battle in one of the most-watched competitions - the 2025 Ryder Cup.
They’ll be duking it on the tees, fairways and greens of the Bethpage Black Course in Farmingdale, New York, from September 26-28.
The Americans are favourites to win the trophy on home soil, but both teams have a wealth of talent on show.
We’ve taken a look at which players have won most money over the current season, and it makes interesting reading.
The top 13 players with the highest earnings are fairly evenly split, with six coming from Team Europe and seven from Team America.
These are the ones to watch - who the captains will hope will bring home the points like they bring home the bucks.