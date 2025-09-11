Some of the biggest earning Ryder Cup stars.placeholder image
Some of the biggest earning Ryder Cup stars. | Getty Images

Ryder Cup Rich List 2025: Here are the 13 biggest earning players - seven American and six European

By David Hepburn

Published 11th Sep 2025, 14:52 BST

It could be a close one judging by the competitor’s respective bank balances.

It’s nearly time for Europe and America’s best golfers to do battle in one of the most-watched competitions - the 2025 Ryder Cup.

They’ll be duking it on the tees, fairways and greens of the Bethpage Black Course in Farmingdale, New York, from September 26-28.

The Americans are favourites to win the trophy on home soil, but both teams have a wealth of talent on show.

We’ve taken a look at which players have won most money over the current season, and it makes interesting reading.

The top 13 players with the highest earnings are fairly evenly split, with six coming from Team Europe and seven from Team America.

These are the ones to watch - who the captains will hope will bring home the points like they bring home the bucks.

World No.1 Scottie Scheffler leads the way overall for the most money accumulated across 2025 events, with a huge $26,579,553 (£19,788,085) earned in prize money.

1. Scottie Scheffler

World No.1 Scottie Scheffler leads the way overall for the most money accumulated across 2025 events, with a huge $26,579,553 (£19,788,085) earned in prize money. | Getty Images

Second place goes to Team Europe's Jon Rahm, thanks to his performances in the breakaway LIV Tour.

2. Jon Rahm

Second place goes to Team Europe's Jon Rahm, thanks to his performances in the breakaway LIV Tour. | Getty Images

Team Europe's Tommy Fleetwood takes third spot, helped by winnning $10 million by claiming the Tour Championship and FedEx Cup trophy. That more than doubled his earnings to $18,496,239.

3. Tommy Fleetwood

Team Europe's Tommy Fleetwood takes third spot, helped by winnning $10 million by claiming the Tour Championship and FedEx Cup trophy. That more than doubled his earnings to $18,496,239. | Getty Images

Masters champion Rory McIlroy has enjoyed a successful year, completing his career grand slam. He also claimed prize money of $16,992,418.

4. Rory McIlroy

Masters champion Rory McIlroy has enjoyed a successful year, completing his career grand slam. He also claimed prize money of $16,992,418. | Getty Images

