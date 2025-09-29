Europe won the Ryder Cup after a dramatic final day at Bethpage Black.placeholder image
Ryder Cup player ratings: The misery guts, one likeable American, fan slayer and 9/10 star man

Published 29th Sep 2025, 07:02 BST
How all 24 Ryder Cup players rated across three days at Bethpage Black

Europe have once again won the Ryder Cup - despite the United States staging an incredible fightback on the final day at Bethpage Black.

The hosts were trailing by seven points heading into Sunday’s singles session, but thet roared back into contention with a series of tight wins. However, the holders just did just enough to cling on.

Shane Lowry delivered the crucial half-point that took Europe to an unassailable 14 when he secured a draw in match number eight by holing a winning putt on the 18th. Then Tyrrell Hatton then added another half in the 10th match to ensure an outright victory.

Ludvig Aberg claimed Europe’s only singles win and a further half came from Robert MacIntyre to make the final score 15-13.

It was a first away win for the team since 2012 and only a fifth since the contest was expanded to include continental players in 1979.

The world was treated to a sensational three days of golf in America, with all 24 golfers on show playing their part. We give them a mark out of ten for their performances at the Ryder Cup.

Picked up one point from two halved matches, three-putting the last from long range to let Bob MacIntyre off the hook in the final match of the whole week. 4/10

The super-cool Swede teamed up with Matt Fitzpatrick in the opening match of the event to get off to a winning start before landing Europe’s sole full point in the singles. 6/10

The former FedEx Cup winner played in all five sessions and looked absolutely miserable in every single one as he delivered one-and-a-half points. 5/10

Though the Englishman was disappointed not to beat Bryson DeChambeau in the singles, he was one of the star performers for Europe as he well and truly vindicated earning a captain’s pick. 8/10

