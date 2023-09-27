Ryder Cup: Max Homa says ties in team golf leave 'bad taste in mouth'
On the back of winning the previous two encounters, Suzann Pettersen’s side retained the trophy at Finca Cortesin in Spain last weekend at the end of a thrilling three-day contest.
The last time a Ryder Cup ended in a tie was a 14-14 draw at The Belfry in 1989 and, even though it would be good enough for the Americans to hang on to the trophy, Homa doesn’t want to see that outcome again at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome.
“I've never liked ties,” said the Californian. “They don't make sense to me. The whole point of any competition is to see who wins. So I do not like ties. I do not like the retaining thing.
“I understand it, I understand why they do it, but I'm not a fan of it. You have a completely new team, for instance, at the Solheim Cup, and they tied. Someone should play a play-off.”
Homa, who is making his debut in the event this week, added: “I thought one of the most exciting things we've had, although it still ended in a tie, was Tiger [Woods] and Ernie [Els] playing at the Presidents Cup (in South Africa in 2003)(. That was one of the coolest memories you could have of a team event.
“You would, I guess, crave more of that if possible, plus we don't tie very often in this thing. But it just ties leave a bad taste in my mouth.”
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.