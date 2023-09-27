Billy Foster got his hands on a Ryder Cup trophy in Rome on Tuesday and now his boss, Matt Fitzpatrick, is aiming to do likewise on Sunday night.

Matt Fitzpatrick and his caddie Billy Foster pose for a photograph ahead of the 44th Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf Club in Rome. Picture; Andrew Redington/Getty Images.

Foster, one of the game’s legendary caddies, was presented with a personal Ryder Cup trophy by European captain Luke Donald at the team hotel in the Italian capital to mark his 15th appearance in the event.

“Humbled beyond words,” said the Yorkshireman of being honoured in such a way. These weeks will forever be the happiest days of your golfing career with your band of brothers and let’s hope this week is yet another classic.”

Fitzpatrick’s two previous appearances - both on the other side of the Atlantic - ended in defeats in 2016 and 2021, failing to register a point in either of them and he’s determined to be on the other end of the result on this occasion.

“Yeah, I think looking back, you could argue that I probably wasn't necessarily ready for 2016,” he said of his debut under Darren Clarke’s captaincy at Hazeltine. “Probably would have been ready for 2018 (when he didn’t make Thomas Bjorn’s winning team in France). 2021, obviously very different from 2016, as well. Better player. Quite a bit older. And then obviously now, also different player to then as well.”

That was reference, of course, to landing his maiden major win in last year’s US Open at Brookline and he added: “Obviously a lot's changed in those two years for me. Definitely feel just much more experienced, particularly sort of looking around the team room this time, one of the more experienced players. But just having more experience in general, I think, holds me in good stead for this kind of event.”

Fitzpatrick has yet to play in a fourball session and laughed when, having been asked if he felt that would change this week, he replied; “I don’t know, you’ll have to ask Luke.”