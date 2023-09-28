Ryder Cup: Luke Donald plans to play Bob MacIntyre in Friday fourballs in Rome
As had been widely expected, the Oban man has been left out of the opening foursome session on Friday morning at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club.
Donald has decided to send out two of his other rookies - Ludvig Aberg, who is teaming up with Viktor Hovland, and Sepp Straka, who is playing with Shane Lowry - for the eagerly-awaited first batch of matches.
And he will then send MacIntyre and Nicolai Hojgaard, the other newcomer in the European ranks, into battle as well in the afternoon unless he’s forced into a late re-think.
“That's my plan right now,” replied the former world No 1 in reply to being asked if it was his intention to use all 12 of his players on day one on the outskirts of the Italian capital, “but plans can change.”
On a day when Hojgaard sent the fans wild by making a hole-in-one on the par-4 fifth, MacIntyre played with Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood and Justin Rose in his final practice round.
Foursomes (Europe names first, all times BST)
6.35: Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton v Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns; 6.50 Viktor Hovland and Ludvig Aberg v Max Homa and Brian Harman; 7.05 Shane Lowry and Sepp Straka v Rickie Fowler and Collin Morikawa; 7.20 Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood v Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay.
