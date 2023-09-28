All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
US winner claims £1.32 billion jackpot prize
Officers find body in search for missing schoolgirl
Police name teenager who was stabbed to death on her way to school
Harry Potter actor Sir Michael Gambon dies aged 82
Meta announces plans for AI chatbots to be used on their platforms
BBC introduces new rules for flagship presenters after Lineker row

Ryder Cup: Luke Donald plans to play Bob MacIntyre in Friday fourballs in Rome

European captain Luke Donald is planning to blood rookie Bob MacIntyre in the afternoon fourballs on the opening day of the 44th Ryder Cup in Rome.
Martin Dempster
By Martin Dempster
Published 28th Sep 2023, 18:10 BST
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 18:10 BST
 Comment
Bob MacIntyre chats to Team Europe vice captain Francesco Molinari on the final practice day for the 44th Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf Club in Rome. Picture: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images.Bob MacIntyre chats to Team Europe vice captain Francesco Molinari on the final practice day for the 44th Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf Club in Rome. Picture: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images.
Bob MacIntyre chats to Team Europe vice captain Francesco Molinari on the final practice day for the 44th Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf Club in Rome. Picture: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images.

As had been widely expected, the Oban man has been left out of the opening foursome session on Friday morning at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club.

Donald has decided to send out two of his other rookies - Ludvig Aberg, who is teaming up with Viktor Hovland, and Sepp Straka, who is playing with Shane Lowry - for the eagerly-awaited first batch of matches.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And he will then send MacIntyre and Nicolai Hojgaard, the other newcomer in the European ranks, into battle as well in the afternoon unless he’s forced into a late re-think.

“That's my plan right now,” replied the former world No 1 in reply to being asked if it was his intention to use all 12 of his players on day one on the outskirts of the Italian capital, “but plans can change.”

On a day when Hojgaard sent the fans wild by making a hole-in-one on the par-4 fifth, MacIntyre played with Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood and Justin Rose in his final practice round.

Foursomes (Europe names first, all times BST)

6.35: Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton v Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns; 6.50 Viktor Hovland and Ludvig Aberg v Max Homa and Brian Harman; 7.05 Shane Lowry and Sepp Straka v Rickie Fowler and Collin Morikawa; 7.20 Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood v Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay.

Related topics:Luke DonaldBob MacIntyreShane Lowry
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.