Jordan Spieth is braced for a Ryder Cup in Rome to be played in more of a football-type atmosphere than he encountered on his first away appearance in the event at Gleneagles in 2014.

Jordan Spieth of Team USA talks in a press conference during a practice round prior to the 2023 Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf Club in Rome. Picture: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images.

The 44th edition of the transatlantic tussle will be played in front of 55,000 fans on each day at Marco Simone Golf Club, meaning it could be as lively as Wednesday night’s Serie A encounter between Lazio and Torino in the Olympic Stadium in the Italian capital on Wednesday night.

“I hope so,” replied Spieth, smiling, to being asked if he hoped the atmosphere at this Ryder Cup could be more football-like than past encounters between Team Europe and Team USA. “That's what this tournament is about, so it's probably the most similar to a football match or any other golf tournament, that's for sure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Golf newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“And I think that we enjoy that. It's the biggest tournament in two years, and part of that is there's a lot of uniqueness to this event – and one of them is the crowd.

“We played in France (at Le Golf National in 2018). I believe that it will probably be a bit rowdier here in Italy than it was in France. Having said that, I think in four years' time in Ireland (at Adare Manor), you could argue it would be even more so than here. And Scotland was obviously maybe more similar to how Ireland will be.”

Earlier in the year, Brian Harman, one of Spieth’s team-mates this week, admitted he’d been fired by by the comment and even some boos from fans as he stormed to a six-shot success in the Open at Hoylake.

“I'm sure I have,” replied three-time major winner Spieth to being asked if he’d had any history in that respect. “Honestly, I've been called a number of things and you just have to learn to brush it off.

“I think the situations that Brian had are unique and individualised. In a non-team event, I can't say I've had experiences like that. I can't say that it would be something that would motivate me or not. In fact, I try and just throw it out of my head and just stick to what I'm doing because I think blocking out the noise is the healthiest thing to do.

“I played a lot of matches with Patrick Reed and when he felt insulted, he turned the notch up. When I feel insulted, I don't turn it up or down. I'm just like, okay, they are drunk, move on (laughing).

“I've also shouted plenty of things at sporting events at people that I have no reason to do, so I also try to say, pot and kettle, and recognise that it's all just sport and move on. So everyone approaches it differently, and the way I get up and get going normally is not affected by that. But some guys, it is. I could be jealous of that in certain cases.”