Ryder Cup: Jordan Spieth braced for 'football-type atmosphere' in Rome
The 44th edition of the transatlantic tussle will be played in front of 55,000 fans on each day at Marco Simone Golf Club, meaning it could be as lively as Wednesday night’s Serie A encounter between Lazio and Torino in the Olympic Stadium in the Italian capital on Wednesday night.
“I hope so,” replied Spieth, smiling, to being asked if he hoped the atmosphere at this Ryder Cup could be more football-like than past encounters between Team Europe and Team USA. “That's what this tournament is about, so it's probably the most similar to a football match or any other golf tournament, that's for sure.
“And I think that we enjoy that. It's the biggest tournament in two years, and part of that is there's a lot of uniqueness to this event – and one of them is the crowd.
“We played in France (at Le Golf National in 2018). I believe that it will probably be a bit rowdier here in Italy than it was in France. Having said that, I think in four years' time in Ireland (at Adare Manor), you could argue it would be even more so than here. And Scotland was obviously maybe more similar to how Ireland will be.”
Earlier in the year, Brian Harman, one of Spieth’s team-mates this week, admitted he’d been fired by by the comment and even some boos from fans as he stormed to a six-shot success in the Open at Hoylake.
“I'm sure I have,” replied three-time major winner Spieth to being asked if he’d had any history in that respect. “Honestly, I've been called a number of things and you just have to learn to brush it off.
“I think the situations that Brian had are unique and individualised. In a non-team event, I can't say I've had experiences like that. I can't say that it would be something that would motivate me or not. In fact, I try and just throw it out of my head and just stick to what I'm doing because I think blocking out the noise is the healthiest thing to do.
“I played a lot of matches with Patrick Reed and when he felt insulted, he turned the notch up. When I feel insulted, I don't turn it up or down. I'm just like, okay, they are drunk, move on (laughing).
“I've also shouted plenty of things at sporting events at people that I have no reason to do, so I also try to say, pot and kettle, and recognise that it's all just sport and move on. So everyone approaches it differently, and the way I get up and get going normally is not affected by that. But some guys, it is. I could be jealous of that in certain cases.”
Spieth skipped a recent US get-together in Rome due to the fact his wife Annie was due to give birth, with daughter Sophie arriving a fortnight ago. “Not unless things didn't go well but not as far as timing,” he said to being asked if there had been any doubt about him missing the match.
Comments
