Zach Johnson believes Brian Harman is well equipped to handle some heat on his Ryder Cup debut in Rome after becoming an Open champion in unpopular circumstances earlier this year.
Martin Dempster
By Martin Dempster
Published 26th Sep 2023, 14:23 BST
Team USA member Brian Harman tees off on the 15th hole during a practice round prior to the 2023 Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf Club in Rome. Picture: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images.Team USA member Brian Harman tees off on the 15th hole during a practice round prior to the 2023 Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf Club in Rome. Picture: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images.
Team USA member Brian Harman tees off on the 15th hole during a practice round prior to the 2023 Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf Club in Rome. Picture: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images.

The left-hander was booed on the first tee in the final round of the season’s final major at Royal Liverpool in July but reckoned that only fired him up as he went on to land a stunning six-shot success.

“I think anybody's win on a stage of that magnitude can be extremely beneficial,” said fellow Claret Jug winner Johnson, who is Harman’s captain at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club this week.

“I didn't watch every shot inside the ropes or even outside the ropes that he hit during The Open, but it's pretty documented that there were some things kind of jeered and whatnot, and that's to be expected given where it was and who he is and who he's not, right.

“Knowing Brian, that's probably more fuel to the fire, if you will. He has that ability and that talent, that mentality, to kind of make that be a positive. I think he's truly made for these events.”

Harman won the US Junior Amateur Championship in 2003 and also played on winning Walker Cup teams in 2005 – one of his two wins in that match in Chicago came in the foursomes against Richie Ramsay and Lloyd Saltman – and 2009.

“Because I'm close enough to him, I live near him, we've played a lot together over the years,” added Johnson. “We kind of approach things in a very similar manner. He's got a great team that he's assembled that I know well. I just know how he goes about his work.

“I feel like he's cut and made for these kind of teams. I say that. Doesn't mean you're going to play in them all and it's really difficult to make the teams.

“What does Brian do well? What does he do poorly is an easier question because it's an easy answer. I don't know if he does anything poorly. He just does everything really, really consistently well.”

