Bob MacIntyre will be inspired by two European Ryder Cup legends when he steps on to the first tee in the 44th edition at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome later this week.

Bob MacIntyre of Team Europe speaks in a press conference ahead of the 44th Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf Club in Rome. Picture: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images.

Along with his team-mates, MacIntyre has been blown away by a tribute paid by European captain Luke Donald in the home team-room to the late, great Seve Ballesteros.

In what has been described by Donald as his side’s “sacred room”, a 13th locker has been dedicated to the Spaniard with one of his Ryder Cup shirts hanging in it.

In addition, in honour of the man who Donald describes as the “ultimate symbol” of what makes a European player great, a giant image of Ballesteros from his last Ryder Cup appearance with the words ‘forever in our hearts’ is on the wall as the players head out on their way to the course.

On top of that, the Oban man revealed he’d enjoyed a chat at the team hotel in the Italian capital on Tuesday night with Colin Montgomerie, who was similarly motivated in these head-to-head matches against the Americans.

“Yeah, it's brilliant,” said MacIntyre of the team-room, which was proudly shown off by Donald - andrightly so - to the outside world in a social media post on Tuesday night.

“There's a football changing room feel to it. You've got the lockers on one side then you go through to another room and it gives you goosebumps when you walk into that room and you see they have got a shirt of Seve. It's special.”

MacIntyre was only one when Ballesteros captained Europe in the Ryder Cup at Valderrama in 1977 but, even for the younger players in this team, the five-time major winner is a special figure.

“Yeah, he turned it around, didn't he. He turned the tide,” said the Scot in reply to being asked if Ballesteros was an inspirational figure to him. “Obviously Americans were dominating, but then kind of Seve took it upon himself to change that, to rectify it.

“Obviously I didn't really get to watch him. I didn't get to meet him. But I've watched so many clips of him but there's so many others. Last night I spoke to Monty, and I mean, for a Scotsman, Monty was everything.

“Again, just a little bit before my time. But I mean, I've heard all about him. I've watched so many clips about him. Yeah, there's just so many idols that have done so well in this tournament.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Montgomerie made eight playing appearances, including five wins, in the transatlantic tussle before leading Europe to victory in the 2010 match at Celtic Manor in Wales.

“Monty has done everything in the game of golf,” added MacIntyre. “As a European golfer, he's been an inspiration for many and he basically told me that everything reverts back to just being yourself.