Ryder Cup 2025 predictions: Dream pairing, the fans' targets and who will win at Bethpage Black

It seems as though the 45th edition of the Ryder Cup is the most-eagerly awaited clash between Team USA and Team Europe for a long time, part of which is down to this contest being held close to New York.

Luke Donald, a winning captain in Rome two years ago, is now bidding to join Tony Jacklin as the only skipper to taste victory both home and away, with Keegan Bradley his opposite number on this occasion.

Here are my predictions for the week, with the action getting under way on the Black Course at Bethpage State Park on Friday:

How will the players find Bethpage Black course?

It is widely regarded as one of the toughest courses in the US and, according to Keegan Bradley, who played here a lot when he was at college in New York, it’s in the “best condition I’ve ever seen”. However, there are lots of wide fairways and the rough is not really going to be penal, so players should be making lots of birdies in this Ryder Cup.

What is the key hole on the golf course?

Unlike Marco Simone in Rome two years ago, when the driveable par-4 16th stuck out like a sore thumb, there’s not really what you could describe as a ‘key hole’ here, though the par-3 14th, which has a steep drop off and big bunker on the front right, could create a bit of drama at a crucial time in matches.

Who is the key player for Europe?

It has to be Rory McIlroy, who was left in tears after feeling he had let his team-mates down after playing poorly in a record loss at Whistling Straits four years ago, when he was dropped for a session for the first time in his Ryder Cup career. The Northern Irishman was back firing on all cylinders in the win in Rome, where he produced his best performance in the event by picking up four points in five games and he’s in good form again heading into this contest.

Who is the key player for the US?

This one is also easy because the Americans will be leaning heavily on world No 1 Scottie Scheffler to deliver a big performance on Long Island. He suffered a record foursomes defeat alongside Brooks Koepka in Italy as they were hammered 9&7 by Ludvig Aberg and Viktor Hovland on the Saturday morning before fighting out a tie with Jon Rahm in the top singles match. It’s been another incredible season for Scheffler and Bradley will be looking for him to inspire his team-mates.

Who is the European player the US fans will target?

There’s a good chance this will be Bob MacIntyre after he gestured to an American fan as he played with Scheffler during the third round of the BMW Championship, one of the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup Play-Off events, in Maryland last month. The Oban man didn’t like being heckled and pointed his putter at the culprit after holing a putt. MacIntyre has insisted he aims to learn from that episode, but it is likely that the New York fans will not have forgotten about it.

Who is the US player the European fans will target?

Though he is wearing a hat this week, Patrick Cantlay is sure to get some stick from the away fans after he was targeted on the Saturday afternoon in Italy after it emerged that he didn’t wear one there in a protest about US players not being paid to compete in the event. It was one of the great Ryder Cup scenes as a huge number of fans twirled hats in the air and taunted Cantlay as he made his way down the 16th hole before the American players had a bit of fun themselves by taking off their hats and twirling them in the air at the back of the 18th green.

Who will score the most points across both teams?

I’m going for McIlroy, who famously described the Ryder Cup as an “exhibition” before making his debut in the 2010 edition at Celtic Manor in Wales but quickly discovered that is certainly not the case. No-one takes more passion into the European team room than golf’s newest career grand slam winner and he will be determined to be part of another winning side on US soil after already being part of the ‘Miracle at Medinah’ in 2012.

Player with the most pressure on them

It would be easy to say that it has to be Rasmus Hojgaard, who is the only change in the European team from the win two years ago as he replaces his twin brother Nicolai. However, former Open champion Collin Morikawa’s place in the US team has been under a bit of scrutiny due to his relatively poor form this year and the New York fans could be quick to turn on him if he is struggling once the gun goes off on Friday.

My dream pairing for Europe

It would be great if MacIntyre teamed up with McIlroy and that might happen, but you’ve got to think that McIlroy will be joining forces at some point again with Tommy Fleetwood, who, of course, is coming into this match as the FedEx Cup champion after landing his long-awaited first title triumph on soil when winning the Tour Championship at East Lake in Atlanta last month.

