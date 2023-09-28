The 44th Ryder Cup in Rome starts on Friday and will be broadcast in 201 countries around the world, with a potential audience reach of 623 million households.

The 2023 Ryder Cup starts on Friday.

Sky Sports will once again be the home of the transatlantic tussle Cup for UK viewers, with coverage across Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event, with expert analysis and guest commentary.

The BBC will also be showing nightly highlights across all three competition days for UK viewers.

Fans will also be able to watch select feature groups live on RyderCup.com, and on the Ryder Cup app, in selected territories.

For the first time, fans can also enjoy Ryder Cup Live – a first of its kind live show based in the amphitheatre of the first tee which will be broadcast on the big screens and on Ryder Cup digital channels, capturing the atmosphere and anticipation before play, previewing the match ups, and reviewing each day’s results.