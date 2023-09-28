Ryder Cup 2023 TV schedule: What channel is it on in the UK? How to watch golf and highlights package
Sky Sports will once again be the home of the transatlantic tussle Cup for UK viewers, with coverage across Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event, with expert analysis and guest commentary.
The BBC will also be showing nightly highlights across all three competition days for UK viewers.
Fans will also be able to watch select feature groups live on RyderCup.com, and on the Ryder Cup app, in selected territories.
For the first time, fans can also enjoy Ryder Cup Live – a first of its kind live show based in the amphitheatre of the first tee which will be broadcast on the big screens and on Ryder Cup digital channels, capturing the atmosphere and anticipation before play, previewing the match ups, and reviewing each day’s results.
Digital coverage on RyderCup.com will also include live scoring, a free-to-play fantasy game, and the new Outcome IQ match outcome probability tool, powered by Capgemini, which will also be shown on global television broadcasts.