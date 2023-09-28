All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
Meta announces plans for AI chatbots to be used on their platforms
Sunak's government will oversee highest tax rises on record
17-year-old boy charged with murder of teenager in Croydon
Officers find body in search for missing schoolgirl
Police name teenager who was stabbed to death on her way to school
Harry Potter actor Sir Michael Gambon dies aged 82

Ryder Cup 2023 TV schedule: What channel is it on in the UK? How to watch golf and highlights package

The 44th Ryder Cup in Rome starts on Friday and will be broadcast in 201 countries around the world, with a potential audience reach of 623 million households.
Martin Dempster
By Martin Dempster
Published 28th Sep 2023, 19:38 BST
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 10:14 BST
The 2023 Ryder Cup starts on Friday.The 2023 Ryder Cup starts on Friday.
The 2023 Ryder Cup starts on Friday.

Sky Sports will once again be the home of the transatlantic tussle Cup for UK viewers, with coverage across Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event, with expert analysis and guest commentary.

The BBC will also be showing nightly highlights across all three competition days for UK viewers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Fans will also be able to watch select feature groups live on RyderCup.com, and on the Ryder Cup app, in selected territories.

For the first time, fans can also enjoy Ryder Cup Live – a first of its kind live show based in the amphitheatre of the first tee which will be broadcast on the big screens and on Ryder Cup digital channels, capturing the atmosphere and anticipation before play, previewing the match ups, and reviewing each day’s results.

Digital coverage on RyderCup.com will also include live scoring, a free-to-play fantasy game, and the new Outcome IQ match outcome probability tool, powered by Capgemini, which will also be shown on global television broadcasts.

Related topics:RomeSky SportsBBC