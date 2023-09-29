Luke Donald is sticking with his tried-and-tested foursomes formula for the opening session on the second day of the 44th Ryder Cup.

After recording an unprecedented clean sweep in the Friday’s first session at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome, the Englishman is sending out the same pairings again but in a different order.

Leading the way on day two are Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood and they’ll be up against Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth.

Next into action for the Europans will be Viktor Hovland and Ludvig Aberg, with the Scandinavian duo facing world No 1 Scottie Scheffler and five-time major winner Brooks Koepka.

It proved an inspired move by Donald and his vice-captains to pair Shane Lowry and Sepp Straka and, looking for them to add to an impressive opening-morning effort, they’re out in the third game against Max Homa and Brian Harman.