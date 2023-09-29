All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
School bus carrying pupils overturns motorway with casualties confirmed
Two people in hospital after trains collide at Aviemore station
Woman dies 3 days after being hit by cyclist in Scotland
Two dead in Liverpool M53 bus crash
Two teenagers killed and one seriously injured in horror crash
Gravy train: £280 million spent on HS2 consultants in years

Ryder Cup 2023: Same again for Europe in foursomes but in different order

Luke Donald is sticking with his tried-and-tested foursomes formula for the opening session on the second day of the 44th Ryder Cup.
Martin Dempster
By Martin Dempster
Published 29th Sep 2023, 20:43 BST
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 20:43 BST
 Comment
Tommy Fleetwood and Rory McIlroy celebrate winning their match in the opening session in the Ryder Cup in Rome. Picture: Alberto Pizzoli/AFP via Getty Images.Tommy Fleetwood and Rory McIlroy celebrate winning their match in the opening session in the Ryder Cup in Rome. Picture: Alberto Pizzoli/AFP via Getty Images.
Tommy Fleetwood and Rory McIlroy celebrate winning their match in the opening session in the Ryder Cup in Rome. Picture: Alberto Pizzoli/AFP via Getty Images.

After recording an unprecedented clean sweep in the Friday’s first session at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome, the Englishman is sending out the same pairings again but in a different order.

Leading the way on day two are Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood and they’ll be up against Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Next into action for the Europans will be Viktor Hovland and Ludvig Aberg, with the Scandinavian duo facing world No 1 Scottie Scheffler and five-time major winner Brooks Koepka.

It proved an inspired move by Donald and his vice-captains to pair Shane Lowry and Sepp Straka and, looking for them to add to an impressive opening-morning effort, they’re out in the third game against Max Homa and Brian Harman.

Out first on Friday, Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton are in the anchor match this time, facing Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele as they bid to get back to winning ways after suffering a first defeat in six foursomes outings in the Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup.

Related topics:Luke DonaldEuropeBrooks KoepkaRory McIlroyJustin ThomasJordan Spieth
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.