Ryder Cup 2023: Same again for Europe in foursomes but in different order
After recording an unprecedented clean sweep in the Friday’s first session at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome, the Englishman is sending out the same pairings again but in a different order.
Leading the way on day two are Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood and they’ll be up against Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth.
Next into action for the Europans will be Viktor Hovland and Ludvig Aberg, with the Scandinavian duo facing world No 1 Scottie Scheffler and five-time major winner Brooks Koepka.
It proved an inspired move by Donald and his vice-captains to pair Shane Lowry and Sepp Straka and, looking for them to add to an impressive opening-morning effort, they’re out in the third game against Max Homa and Brian Harman.
Out first on Friday, Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton are in the anchor match this time, facing Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele as they bid to get back to winning ways after suffering a first defeat in six foursomes outings in the Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.