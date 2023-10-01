All Sections
Trying to patch things up with Joe LaCava can wait. All that matters for Rory McIlroy for the time being is that the Ryder Cup is back in European hands and he made a significant contribution in Rome.
Martin Dempster
By Martin Dempster
Published 1st Oct 2023, 16:28 BST
 Comment
Rory McIlroy of Team Europe celebrates winning his singles match in the 44th Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf Club. Picture: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images.Rory McIlroy of Team Europe celebrates winning his singles match in the 44th Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf Club. Picture: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images.
Rory McIlroy of Team Europe celebrates winning his singles match in the 44th Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf Club. Picture: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images.

Four points out of five - his best haul in the transatlantic tussle - was exactly what the Northern Irishman was looking for after a poor personal performance at Whistling Straits two years ago left him in tears.

“It means an awful lot,” admitted McIlroy after rounding off his week with a polished performance to beat Sam Burns 3&1 in the singles. “I was so disappointed after Whistling Straits. We all were. And we wanted to come here to Rome this year and redeem ourselves a bit.

“We've got some fresh blood on the team that I think has worked really, really well. I just knew that I needed to put in a better performance for my team-mates this week and, thankfully, I was able to do that.”

McIlroy had been raging as he left Marco Simone Golf & Country Club on Saturday night after tensions exploded following a fall-out over LaCava, one of the most experienced caddies in the game, walking on McIlroy’s line on the 18th green.

It had been claimed that McIlroy had met LaCava, Tiger Woods’ ex-caddie and now working for Patrick Cantlay, but that wasn’t the case. “He reached out last night, but we haven’t met,” reported McIlroy. “I would rather let this get over and done with and handle it afterwards.”

As different angles of the incident emerged, there was no denying that LaCava had been the guilty party on Saturday night as he committed what is one of the cardinal sins in professional golf.

“I was focused. I was very focused,” replied the world No 2 to being asked if he’d been fired up to help Luke Donald’s side get over the winning line. “I let it fuel me. I didn't let it take away from Had it fuelled the team in general? “Yeah, it did,” he added. “It was a bit of a deflating finish last night, but I think what transpired in that last green, it all gave us a little bit of a fire in our bellies to try and get the job done today.”

