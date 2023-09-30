Jon Rahm will lead the way for Europe in the last-day singles in the 44th Ryder Cup and, if it comes down to the last match, Bob MacIntyre will get the chance to make a name for himself in Rome.

After winning the opening three sessions before losing the penultimate one 3-1 at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club, Europe lead 10.5-5.5 and only need four more points in the concluding 12 head-to-head matches.

Masters champion Rahm was the star for Luke Donald’s team on the opening day before joining forces with Tyrrell Hatton to win for a second time in the foursomes on Saturday morning.

The Spaniard was then rested for the afternoon fourballs but will be back in the spotlight when he takes on world No 1 Scottie Scheffler in a mouth-watering opening clash on Sunday.

FedEx Cup winner Viktor Hovland takes on 2021 Open champion Collin Morikawa in the second game before Justin Rose is next on the tee against Patrick Cantlay and then Rory McIlroy faces Sam Burns.

It will be job done for Europe in their bid to win back the trophy if all those matches produce victories but, if there’s a repeat of either Brookline in 1999 or Medinah in 2012, it could turn into a monumental day for MacIntyre.

The Oban man, who recorded his first Ryder Cup point alongside Justin Rose in Saturday’s fourballs after securing a half with the Englishman in the same format on Friday, will take on US Open champion Wyndham Clark in the 12th and final game.