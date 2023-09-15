Ryder Cup 2023: How all 12 Team Europe players fared at Wentworth and Ludvig Aberg's fortuitous flick

All 12 members of Europe’s Ryder Cup team are in action in the BMW PGA Championship and here’s how they fared in the second round at Wentworth.

Sweden's Ludvig Aberg watches his drive from the 17th tee on day two of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Club. Picture: Glyn Kirk/AFP via Getty Images.

LUDVIG ABERG

Though he was aided by a fortuitous flick off the trees at the 17th, where he’d taken a 7 on Thursday, the Swede is sharing the lead after signing for a 67 that included five birdies in the last seven holes.

MATT FITZPATRICK

Sign up to our Golf newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After an opening 66, the Englishman was still going along very nicely indeed as he mixed two birdies with 15 pars to sit close to the top of the leaderboard only to take the gloss off his day with a closing double-bogey 7 after a wayward tee shot.

TOMMY FLEETWOOD

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the players in the last group to finish, the Englishman signed off with two birdies, which added to earlier gains at the second, fourth, sixth, 11th and 12th to card a 66 that leaves him sitting just one shot off the lead.

TYRRELL HATTON

The 2020 winner is in the mix again heading into the weekend after adding a 69 to his opening 68. His second-day effort was illuminated by an eagle-3 at the fourth while his card also contained five birdies mixed with four bogeys.

NICOLAI HOJGAARD

The young Dane was staring an early exit in the face after a disappointing first-day 76, but he showed exactly why he was handed a pick by bouncing back with an impressive 67, covering the first 14 holes in six under before dropping a solitary shot at the par-4 16th.

VIKTOR HOVLAND

Though he’s not been firing on all cylinders, the Norwegian comfortably made it through to the weekend as he followed his opening 69 with a 70, which was blemish-free through 12 holes before dropping shots at both the 13th and 16th

SHANE LOWRY

The defending champion carded two eagles - at the fourth and 12th - but his day’s work also included four bogeys, the last of which came at the par-5 17th at a time when players were starting to become frustrated as they faced lengthy waits on tees.

BOB MacINTYRE

After his frustrating finish on Thursday, when he put his second shot in the water and signed off with a 6, the Scot produced a polished performance that contained four birdies in a 69

, though admitted afterwards that he’s not comfortable with the tee shots at holes like the 15th and 17th on this course.

RORY McILROY

For the second day running, it was a struggle for the world No 2, illustrated by finding himself miles into the trees at the par-5 12th but, with his back against the wall, he picked up two shots over the closing stretch to sign for a 71.

JON RAHM

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The world No 3 could have been heading home early after starting with a double-bogey 6 then dropping another shot at the third to sit on two over before showing his class by recovering superbly to card a 67.

JUSTIN ROSE

The Englishman started his day with ten straight pars before mixing three birdies with two bogeys thereafter. His birdie at the last for a 71 looked set to see the new Wentworth resident scrape through to the weekend.

SEPP STRAKA