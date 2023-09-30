A fuse has been lit for the decisive singles in the 44th Ryder Cup after a furious Rory McIlroy was involved in astonishing scenes at the end of a bizarre second day in Rome.

An animated Rory McIlroy speaks to Patrick Cantlay, who is partly hidden by Wyndham Clark's caddie, as Joe LaCava looks on. Picture: Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images.

Though Europe cemented a five-point overnight lead and need just four more points from the concluding 12 matches to win back the coveted trophy, McIlroy was an angry man as he left Marco Simone Golf & Country Club.

It followed tensions exploding at the end of the penultimate session after Joe LaCava, Tiger Woods’ ex-caddie who now carries Patrick Cantlay’s bag, had walked across McIlroy’s line on the 18th green.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Golf newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After it been claimed that Cantlay wasn’t wearing a hat as a protest about players not getting paid to compete in the event, fans jibed him throughout the afternoon by twirling their hats and singing ‘hats off for your bank account’.

In a bit of fun, Cantlay’s team-mates then twirled their hats beside the 18th green after the world No 5 had holed a birdie putt to win the final match of the day against McIlroy and Matt Fitzpatrick but, as LaCava joined in the act, that’s when things turned ugly.

After being remonstrated by McIlory, the experienced looper was then confronted by both Shane Lowry and Justin Rose. Shortly afterwards, a video emerged on social media of McIlroy having an angry exchange with someone before being bundled into a courtesy car in the car park by Lowry. McIlroy, who will play Sam Burns in the last-day singles, said before heading for the team hotel in the city centre: “Few scenes there on 18 and just fuel for the fire.”

European captain Donald saw the incident unfold. “Obviously Rory felt like the line was crossed on the 18th green,” he said. “I will address it with him when I see him. I wasn’t there personally in the car park, but when I get back I will talk with him.

“Rory is a passionate player. We all are. I will speak to him later about it. We always try with passion, energy and also respect, so that will be my message to the players. We are all competitors and want to win, but we want to do it in the right way.