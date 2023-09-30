Ryder Cup 2023: Fuse lit for last-day singles after angry scenes involving Rory McIlroy in Rome
Though Europe cemented a five-point overnight lead and need just four more points from the concluding 12 matches to win back the coveted trophy, McIlroy was an angry man as he left Marco Simone Golf & Country Club.
It followed tensions exploding at the end of the penultimate session after Joe LaCava, Tiger Woods’ ex-caddie who now carries Patrick Cantlay’s bag, had walked across McIlroy’s line on the 18th green.
After it been claimed that Cantlay wasn’t wearing a hat as a protest about players not getting paid to compete in the event, fans jibed him throughout the afternoon by twirling their hats and singing ‘hats off for your bank account’.
In a bit of fun, Cantlay’s team-mates then twirled their hats beside the 18th green after the world No 5 had holed a birdie putt to win the final match of the day against McIlroy and Matt Fitzpatrick but, as LaCava joined in the act, that’s when things turned ugly.
After being remonstrated by McIlory, the experienced looper was then confronted by both Shane Lowry and Justin Rose. Shortly afterwards, a video emerged on social media of McIlroy having an angry exchange with someone before being bundled into a courtesy car in the car park by Lowry. McIlroy, who will play Sam Burns in the last-day singles, said before heading for the team hotel in the city centre: “Few scenes there on 18 and just fuel for the fire.”
European captain Donald saw the incident unfold. “Obviously Rory felt like the line was crossed on the 18th green,” he said. “I will address it with him when I see him. I wasn’t there personally in the car park, but when I get back I will talk with him.
“Rory is a passionate player. We all are. I will speak to him later about it. We always try with passion, energy and also respect, so that will be my message to the players. We are all competitors and want to win, but we want to do it in the right way.
"Rory asked Joey to move and he took a long time to move, so Rory got upset. And I understand that.”
