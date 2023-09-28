Ryder Cup 2023 Europe and US teams: Lowdown and guide for battle of golfing gladiators in Rome

Three-time Ryder Cup captain Bernard Gallacher gives his lowdown on the two teams heading into battle in the 44th edition at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome.

EUROPE

Rory McIlroy

He is up for it. He accepts the responsibility of being a top player. He’s the main guy in the locker-room, so you definitely want him on your side.

Luke Donald and his European players pose with the trophy of the 44th Ryder Cup at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome. Picture: Paul Ellis/AFP via Getty Images.

Jon Rahm

He’s definitely got Seve-like qualities, as he showed when he played Tiger Woods in the singles at Le Golf National. He’s going into this match as the Masters champion and that means a lot.

Viktor Hovland

He’s got something to prove to me when it comes to this event as only got one point at Whistling Straits when we were looking for more from him. But he’s a guy on form going into this match.

Team USA pose for a picture ahead of the 44th Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf Club in Rome. Picture: Jamie Squire/Getty Images.

Tyrrell Hatton

Well, he’s feisty and sometimes even comes across as being angry, a bit like Colin Montgomerie in some ways. He needs that anger to get his game going and he’s a good putter.

Matt Fitzpatrick

He won the US Open last year, so he can perform when it comes to the big occasion. But he’s got something to prove when it comes to the Ryder Cup, too, as he’s not won a match yet.

Shane Lowry

He was an automatic pick for me because he’s a major champion, which he’ll definitely draw on, and it’s great to see him playing a bit better again after securing one of the six captain’s picks.

Justin Rose

He has bags of experience and he certainly seems up for the Ryder Cup. He’s moved from the Bahamas back to England and he’s getting used to that change in his life now.

Tommy Fleetwood

He’s a great player and we all like him. He’s buoyant in the team room and Luke Donald just needs to find the right partner for him, as Thomas Bjorn did in 2018.

Sepp Straka

The only thing I know about him is what I’ve seen on television and he certainly played well in The Open this year. He’s a big hitter and, at 23rd in the world, he definitely wasn’t a controversial pick.

Nicolai Hojgaard

I must admit that I am a little bit worried about him. Both twins burst on the scene but they’ve not done as well since in many respects. But 78th in the world is misleading for me.

Ludvig Aberg

Although he’s only been a pro for three months, he’s clearly a good player and you want a winner - his first one came in the final qualifying event in Switzerland - in your team, don’t you?

Bob MacIntyre

He knew there were big points on offer in the Scottish Open and grabbed his chance by almost winning that, which was great. It’s amazing that a golfer from Oban has made the team.

UNITED STATES

Scottie Scheffler

He’s a consistent player, had a good record at Whistling Straits and is a former WGC-Match Play champion. So obviously he’s a strong player to have in your side.

Brooks Koepka

Picking him was a no-brainer as he’s a big occasion player and, despite playing very few tournaments, won the PGA Championship this year after being runner-up in The Masters.

Justin Thomas

He’s obviously been picked for his partnership with Jordan Spieth and also Rickie Fowler. But, if his game is not up to it, you are not doing yourself any favours as a captain. If you are going into this with an iffy game, you are not going to find it in a Ryder Cup.

Wyndham Clark

He burst on the scene by winning the US Open and he won it quite well but he’s never played in a Ryder Cup before, so that will be a test for him.

Brian Harman

He’s in the same boat as Clark, having been around for a long time. He’s now a power player but is very consistent and he can hole a putt, that’s for sure. You wouldn’t say he was an outstanding player but you certainly admire how we won The Open.

Patrick Cantlay

He’s got a good record in these team events and he’s also been around for a while now so shouldn’t be fazed by what awaits the Americans in Rome.

Xander Schauffele

He’s a good player, though Rory McIlroy managed to beat him in the singles at Whistling Straits. He’s consistent but I wouldn’t class as him as being spectacular.

Max Homa

Another one playing in his first Ryder Cup and that means a lot to them too so we will have to see how they cope.

Sam Burns

It’s the same with him in terms of being a rookie, though he has been talked about for a while as being a good player and he’s one of Zach Johnson’s picks.

Rickie Fowler

He’s battled back after a dip in form and I have a feeling he’ll do well in the Ryder Cup as he’s played well in it before, including 2010 at Celtic Manor, and he’s a great putter. He’s gone from the depths of despair to making the Ryder Cup team and you’ve got to admire that.

Jordan Spieth

I don’t think any captain would ever worry too much about him. He’s not the Jordan Spieth he was in 2016 but he’s also climbed back up the world rankings. He doesn’t putt as well as he usd to but is still a dangerous player.

Collin Morikawa