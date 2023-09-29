Bob MacIntyre headed out in the third game in the afternoon session after Europe got off to a dream start in the 44th Ryder Cup in Rome.

Bob MacIntyre smiles on the 2nd green during practice ahead of the 44th Ryder Cup at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome. Picture: Andreas Solaro/AFP via Getty Images.

The Oban man was paired with Justin Rose for the first-day fourballs at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club after Luke Donald’s side triumphed 4-0 in the morning foursomes.

The pairing of MacIntyre and Rose had been on the cards since they were put in the same group for the opening two rounds of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth a fortnight ago.

They had also played together when Donald’s team visited the Italian capital at the start of that week then again in the practice rounds this week.

After leaving MacIntyre out out of the opening session along with fellow rookie Nicolai Hojgaard, as well as Rose and Matthew Fitzpatrick, Donald had admitted his plan was to play them in the afternoon but stressed that could change.

He was inferring, of course, to the possibility of his side getting off to a slow start in their bid to win back the trophy, but, instead, they burst out of the blocks.

It was a miserable session for the Americans as they missed putt after putt, but, at the same time, their opponents conjured up some magic moments.

In the other afternoon matches, Viktor Hovland and Tyrrell Hatton were first out for Europe against Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth.

Jon Rahm and Nicolai Hojgaard then faced world No 1 Scottie Scheffler and Brooks Koepka, the only LIV Golf man among the 24 players.