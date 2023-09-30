Another day, another Ryder Cup record for Luke Donald’s golfing gladiators in the 44th edition at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome.

Ludvig Aberg and Viktor Hovland celebrate winning their match 9&7 during the Saturday morning foursomes matches in Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome. Picture: Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The Europeans started in style on Friday morning by registering an unprecedented clean sweep in an opening session before ending the first day with a record-equalling five-point margin.

By taking the score to 9.5-2.5 after the second foursomes session on Saturday morning, Donald’s men tied the largest lead after three phases since the current five-session format was introduced in 1963.

It meant the home team needed just five points in the remaining two sessions, which have 16 points on offer, to win back the coveted trophy after a 19–9 walloping at Whistling Straits.

“Last night, we talked about enjoying what we did yesterday but coming out and showing no mercy today,” said Rory McIlroy of Europe piling on more misery on the Americans.

The third successive session win came after a brilliant tribute paid to Ryder Cup legend Seve Ballesteros as a tifo was unfurled in the first tee grandstand as the Spaniard’s son, Javier, watched on as he stood between Donald and Jose Maria Olazabal.

On another sun-kissed morning on the eastern outskirts of the Italian capital, the fast start badly needed by the Americans didn’t materialise and questions definitely had to be asked of Zach Johnson’s decision to send out Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth in the top match.

In Friday’s fourballs, Spieth in particular had been spraying shots all over the shop and a foursomes match against Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood wasn’t the place for someone struggling to be, gutsy as Spieth may be.

“Need to get one back quickly,” muttered Mike Thomas, Justin’s dad and coach, after the American duo had lost the opening two holes. “If you get down to these guys, it’s a tall order.”

It was, indeed, after losing the third hole as well and, when a tugged tee shot from Spieth at the sixth almost led to a lost ball, it seemed as though McIlroy and Fleetwood would march to victory.

McIlroy produced one of the best shots of the match so far as he set up an eagle-2 at the 11th by hitting a driver to eight feet before the par-5 12th was halved in eagles.

But, as Thomas and Spieth upped their games, the Europeans had to keep their foot on the pedal to get the job done, with McIlroy almost exploding as he celebrated holing a key birdie putt at the 15th before also converting a 15-foot par putt at the 17th to finish it off.

“Another incredible match,” declared McIlroy after making it three wins out of three, having come into this contest determined to make amends for a poor personal performance in Wisconsin in 2021. “We played great. We held some good putts when we needed to and delighted to get another point on the board for Europe.”

By that time, Europe’s first point of the day had already been put on the board by Viktor Hovland and Ludvig Aberg as they created history by recording the biggest-ever victory in this event with a thumping 9&7 success over Scottie Scheffler and Brooks Koepka.

In what could only be described as an embarrassment, world No 1 Scheffler and five-time major winner Koepka played like club golfers as they started 6-5-6 before being seven-over-par when the match concluded.

It left Scheffler in tears as he tried to come to terms with a shocking performance while Hovland, in contrast, was once again lighting up a golf course with his infectious smile. “Obviously we didn't meet a sharp Scottie and Brooks, but we played some really nice golf today,” said the Norwegian.

Having also won together on the opening day, the Americans certainly won’t be looking forward to facing Hovland and Aberg, who has well and truly vindicated his captain’s pick - “today was quite surreal at times,” admitted the Swede - over the next 20 years.

The sole success for the Americans in the penultimate session - the only one in the opening 12 encounters - was provided by Max Homa and Brian Harman as they beat Shane Lowry and Sepp Straka 4&2.

Homa clinched the point in style with a chip-in for an eagle-2 at the 16th, but, nonetheless, it was a dismal return for the visitors in the first three sessions, prompting claims of a potential split in the camp.

