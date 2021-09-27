Ryder Cup 2021: Sergio Garcia and Dustin Johnson win new Nicklaus-Jacklin Award

Sergio Garcia and Tony Jacklin at Whistling Straits. Picture: Hailey Garrett/PGA of America.

Presented by Aon, the award was introduced in recognition of the famous 1969 concession, when Jack Nicklaus conceded a two-foot putt to Tony Jacklin for a halved match that resulted in the first tie in Ryder Cup history.

Johnson arrived at this year’s match as the oldest player on the US team at 37 and delivered superbly in terms of the teamwork element of the award.

He joined forces with rookies in Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa to win four points over the first two days before adding a last-day singles success to become the first American to finish with five points out of five since Larry Nelson in 1979.

Johnson is just the third player to achieve that feat under the current format, the other being Francesco Molinari in 2018.

Making his 10th appearance in the event, Garcia showcased teamwork and performance through the Thursday and Friday matches alongside fellow Spaniard Jon Rahm.

“I love the Ryder Cup,” said Garcia. “We all know about the beautiful moment that happened more than 50 years ago between Nicklaus and Jacklin. I’m proud to be the first to win this award and thankful to Aon.

Dustin Johnson and Tony Jacklin at Whistling Straits. Picture: Hailey Garrett/PGA of America.

“I try to play the game to the best of my ability, but always with respect and I enjoy it. I enjoyed this week and I thought we played with good energy, which is important to show the young players that you can play with respect and have fun, even in defeat.

“I love my team. I’m so proud of all of them. I have so many amazing experiences and relationships with my team. I love the guys in that room.”

The selections were made by a committee led by the award’s namesakes Jack Nicklaus and Tony Jacklin.

The panel also included former Ryder Cup captains Paul Azinger and Paul McGinley, as well as PGA of Great Britain and Ireland chairman Alan White.

A message from the Editor: