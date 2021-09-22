Ryder Cup 2021: Padraig Harrington vows to get tattoo if Europe win

Padraig Harrington smiles as he talks to the media about his tattoo vow prior to the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits. Picture: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images.

Bjorn kept his side of a vow to his players for the 2018 match in France by indulging in some body art and now Harrington will do likewise if the Europeans triumph under his watch at Whistling Straits.

“If my team produce a winning week, I will be getting a tattoo to mark the occasion, and very comfortable that they only asked that much of me because I would have given more,” said the Irishman.

“I think it's an unwritten rule, so it has come up in conversation. Maybe they didn't ask. Maybe I offered and they felt that was enough. But definitely, yeah, it's a given now in Europe. Captain has to get a tattoo.

“And I don't have any other tattoos at this stage, so it would be a new experience for me. Where on the body? I don't know. It depends... no, I can't go that route. Depends how long it is.”

Harrington was speaking as his players were out on the course wearing the colours of NFL side Green Bay Packers in US captain Steve Stricker’s home state of Wisconsin.

They were also dishing out foam cheeseheads to fans as part of a charm offensive similar to the one that worked for Bernhard Langer when he led Europe to a record win on US soil at Oakland Hills in 2014.

“Look, it's lighthearted,” said Harrington, who will be trying to lead his side to victory in front of a crowd that will be sparse with European fans due to travel restrictions to the US still being in place because of Covid-19.

The Europeans wore Green Bay Packers colours on the second official practice day for the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin. Picture: Patrick Smith/Getty Images.

“You want it that way in practice. It's somewhat respectful of obviously the Green Bay Packers, and they were very much on board with this.

“So a bit of fun and we got a nice reception with it. That's kind of what you want on the practice days.

“Obviously business starts on Friday, but at the moment the players are enjoying it and having a good time of it.”

