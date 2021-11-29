Russell Smith to run R&A's new community golf facility in Glasgow

Russell Smith, who worked for both Hibs and Scottish Rugby, has been appointed by the R&A as general manager of its new communityh facility at Lethamhill.

He also worked at the Homeless World Cup, successfully bidding for the event to be staged in Glasgow in 2016, then spent four years at Arena Racing Company as general manager at Newcastle racecourse and executive director of the tracks at Bath and Doncaster.

Smith, who joins the St Andrews-based organisation from the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, will be in charge of the development and day-to-day running of the new facility, which is due to open in the spring of 2023.

Martin Slumbers, the R&A’s chief executive, said: “Russell is joining us at an important time as the development of the new facility in Glasgow gathers momentum.

“He will play a key role in overseeing the construction of the venue at Lethamhill alongside our contractors and ensuring that the business plan achieves its objectives.

“His previous experience and achievements in sport and venue management makes him well placed to take on this important project for the organisation, which will create a popular and welcoming destination for people living locally in the city.”

An excited Smith “Our goal is to create a venue that is attractive, affordable and accessible for families.

“I will be working closely with our partners and contractors to bring our plans to life as we continue with the development of the facility, as well as meeting with local groups to build positive relationships and keep them informed of our progress.”

