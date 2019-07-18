Russell Knox no longer thinking about packing his bags early at Portrush

Russell Knox feared he’d be packing his bags early in the 148th Open Championship after feeling “depressed” about his game due to a Tuesday tune-up at Royal Portrush being “horrendous”.

But, after deciding to play the course on the range on Wednesday rather than the holes themselves, he set out on his fifth appearance in the event with renewed confidence and was pleased with an opening one-under 71.

“If I had a day like I had on Tuesday, my bags would be getting packed by now,” said the Scottish No 1 after an effort that contained three birdies, two of which came early on. “Because Tuesday was horrendous. I left the course depressed about my game. I was struggling with the way I felt over the ball.

“My No 1 goal when I came to the course on Wednesday was to leave feeling confident and happy and I found a bit of confidence, got my swing and my rhythm back.”

His decision to take some practice advice given to him in the past by Lynn Marriott and Pia Nilsson, who run US-based performance company Vision 54, did the trick.

“I’ve done that in the past, play the course on the range – but barely ever at a tournament,” he added after getting off to his best start in the event. “I’ve done it at home in preparation for The Masters because you know every hole.

“Here, I didn’t feel like going out on the course, getting tired and out of focus like I did on Tuesday. So I hit the shots I needed to hit out on the range, changed club every time. I really enjoyed it.”

After carding a 71, Connor Syme described his opening hole as “crazy”, having almost gone out of bounds before holing a 94-yard wedge shot for a birdie.

Twenty years after his win at Carnoustie, Paul Lawrie made two early birdies before having to settle for a 75, the same as his protege Sam Locke, last year’s Silver Medal winner.