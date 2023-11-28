David Rickman, one of the most widely-respected figures in golf, is to retire from The R&A next October, bringing an end to a 37-year stint with the St Andrews-based governing body.

David Rickman's last event for The R&A in a rules capacity will be next year's AIG Women's Open at St Andrews. Picture: Picture: The R&A

Rickman will serve as chief referee for next year’s 152nd Open at Royal Troon before his final R&A event in a rules capacity will be the AIG Women’s Open a few weeks later at St Andrews. By the time he retires, he will have refereed at almost 130 top events in the game.

“It has been a privilege to work in a sport I love for a special organisation like The R&A and to have been involved in so many important and progressive governance initiatives,” he said.

“I have worked with a wide range of talented and dedicated people and experienced some of the finest golf events and venues in the world. I am extremely grateful to those who gave me a chance initially and to everyone who has worked with me and supported me over the years. I’m looking forward to being able to play more golf and enjoy more time with my family. I know that the future of The R&A is in safe hands.”

Educated at Madras College in St Andrews before graduating from University of Edinburgh with a degree in Business Studies and Accountancy, Rickman joined The R&A in 1987 before taking over as head of the Rules department at the end of 1995. He served as The R&A's Executive Director – Governance from 1996 to the end of 2022 and while, since 2016, he has been The R&A's Chief of Staff.

Martin Slumbers, CEO of The R&A: said, “David has been at the heart of The R&A and so influential in all that we do for so long that it is hard to believe he will be leaving us next year. It has been an absolute pleasure to work with him and I have benefited enormously from his expertise, knowledge, wise counsel and friendship in my time here.

“He is undoubtedly one of the most respected figures in golf and will be greatly missed not only by all of us in St Andrews but by many, many people throughout the golfing world.