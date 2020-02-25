Royal Troon to stage 2023 Open as Muirfield is overlooked

Royal Troon has been chosen ahead of Muirfield for the 2023 Open, meaning the Claret Jug event will return to the Ayrshire venue just seven years after Henrik Stenson's success there.

It had been thought that a return to Muirfield, where the game's oldest major was last held in 2013, when Phil Mickelson won, was on the cards for the next available slot on the schedule.

However, the R&A has opted instead for Royal Troon to coincide with the 100th anniversary of the event first being played there in 1923, when Arthur Havers defeat Walter Hagen by one stroke.

It will also be the tenth time that event has been held there, with other winners having been Bobby Locke, Arnold Palmer, Tom Weiskopf, Tom Watson, Mark Calcavecchia, Justin Leonard and Todd Hamilton.

Announcing the 2023 venue in St Andrews today, R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers said: “Royal Troon is one of the world’s greatest championships links. It has produced many memorable moments throughout the history of The Open including the dramatic duel between Henrik Stenson and Phil Mickelson that captivated millions of fans around the world in 2016.

“We are very much looking forward to celebrating another milestone in the cherished history of The Open when we mark the 100th anniversary of the Championship first being played at Royal Troon.

"It will be fascinating to see who will emerge from the world-class field to lift the Claret Jug in 2023.”

The decision means that it is likely to be 2026 at the earliest before Muirfield will stage the event again, with Turnberry, where the event was last held in 2009, also still waiting for its next turn to welcome the world's top players.

The 152nd Open will be played from 16-23 July 2023.