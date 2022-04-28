Royal Scots Golf Club set for centenary match at Glencorse

The Milton Bridge club is playing host to The Royal Scots Golf Club (RSGC) as it stages a centenary match to mark its 100th anniversary.

The club was formed within the rooms of The Royal Scots Club in Abercromby Place in Edinburgh on 17 March, 1922.

During the first year of its existence, the golf club’s membership reached a “satisfactory figure” of 97 and was one of many organisations within The Royal Scots Club.

Col. Lord Henry Scott served as the first honorary president, with the corresponding club captain being Major R.W. Huie while Campbell Watson served as secretary.

The first Captain’s Gold Medal was struck in 1924 and a Hole & Hole Medal was presented by J K Graham in 1922 for a competition that is still played today and for the same silver medal.

Though the exact date had not been recorded, the club’s first match was staged at Glencorse, which was presumably because the barracks were virtually next door.

Friday’s event there is a three-player Texas Scramble. “It is a fun event that will help the celebration of the formation, and future longevity, of the regimental golf club,” said centenary co-ordinator Andy Stewart.

Members of The Royal Scots Golf Club at one of their outings. They will be playing in a centenary match at Glencorse on Friday.