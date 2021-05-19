Royal Dornoch offer free rounds for NHS and care workers

The new par-4 seventh hole at Royal Dornoch in Sutherland. Picture: Matthew Harris via Royal Dornoch.

In a week when Covid-19 restrictions are further eased in most parts of Scotland, the renowned Highland venue is making the gesture for the next six weeks as a thanks for the sterling work of key health staff during the global pandemic.

The offer is also being made from Royal Dornoch in anticipation of a national ‘Thank You Day’ on 4 July, with people planning to show their appreciation to all those who have helped during the challenges of Covid-19.

The opportunity from Royal Dornoch is open to those health staff who are currently members of a golf club and have a valid WHS handicap index.

Neil Hampton, general manager at Royal Dornoch, said: “It has been a hugely challenging period for so many and this is our way of thanking those who have been on the front-line in the fight against Covid-19.

“We invite health staff from near and far to come and enjoy our wonderful links courses and look forward to giving them our friendly Royal Dornoch welcome.”

The move continues the charitable work Royal Dornoch are well renowned for, both locally and nationally.

Back in February, the club maintained its support for the Scottish wildcat, one of the country’s most endangered species, after raising a further £2,840 through the support of its members.

Those wishing to take up the NHS and care staff golf course offer should contact the club office on [email protected] or 01862 810219 and supply proof of current employment and their golf club.

