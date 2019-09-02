Round Up: Second US college win for Sandy Scott

Nairn’s Sandy Scott handed himself a nice boost ahead of a Walker Cup debut this weekend by landing his second success on the US college circuit.

In the opening event of the new season, Scott carded rounds of 70-67-65 at Pebble Beach to claim the individual honours in the Carmel Cup by a shot with a 14-under-par total.

Scott, who won the El Macero Classic last season, set up his latest success by going out in four-under for the final round while he made 19 birdies in total over the three rounds.

The excellent effort, which should lift him into the top 50 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings, also helped Texas Tech land the team title on the Californian coast for the first time as they finished nine shots ahead of second-placed Oklahoma.

Scott, who joins Fredrik Nilehn (2016) and Hurly Long (2017) as Texas Tech players to win the individual championship, jumped on a plane straight after the event to head for Royal Liverpool, where he is set to join Euan Walker (Kilmarnock (Barassie)) in flying the Saltire in the Walker Cup.

l Ayrshire claimed a first title triumph in the Scottish Women’s County Championship since 1970 in style by winning all three matches at Peebles.

They opened with a 7-2 victory over Fife before beating Perth & Kinross 6-3 then winning 7-2 again against Dumfriesshire.

l The second staging of Women and Girls’ Golf Week again proved a social media success across Great Britain and Ireland, as well as raising engagement and participation at club level.

Timed to coincide with the AIG Women’s British Open at Woburn, the awareness week generated over 12 million Twitter impressions through its #WhyIGolf hashtag to surpass the 2018 campaign.