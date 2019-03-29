Round-up: Richie Ramsay shows patience in India but Marc Warren has a 10

Richie Ramsay reckons staying patient on a course with waist-high grass waiting to gobble up wayward shots is the key to him staying in contention in the final two rounds of the Hero Indian Open.

The Aberdonian sits joint-eighth at the halfway stage at DLF Golf & Country Club in New Delhi after following an opening 69 on a demanding Gary Player-designed course with a battling 71 for a four-under-par total.

The triumphant Stirling I team show off the Charles McNeill Trophy in Lossiemouth

He sits a shot ahead of compatriot Stephen Gallacher, who started the day tied for the lead with Julian Suri but slipped seven behind as the American carded a second successive 67 while the Scot had to settle for a 74.

“The course is very tough, putting a premium on ball-striking with waist-high grasses off the fairway,” said Ramsay after signing for five birdies, two of which sandwiched a double-bogey 7 at the eighth.

“The greens are very undulating in places, so sometimes just two-putting is a good thing. If you can play steady, there are chances out there. It’s just a matter of being patient.”

Gallacher, who finished joint-seventh in this event last year, was one-under for the day at the turn before dropping five shots in six holes but repaired some of that damage with a birdie-birdie finish.

Having ended a run of four missed cuts in a row, the Lothians man will be looking to kick on again over the weekend, though Suri could be difficult to catch if he maintains his sparkling form so far.

The 2017 Made in Denmark winner was out in one-over in the second circuit before transforming his day by picking up six shots in as many holes from the first to get to 10 under.

“I put the foot down,” said Suri of that burst. “I’ve been playing well, and I knew I was playing well, so just had to keep plugging away and staying patient.”

South African George Coetzee and Swede Robert Karlsson are his closest challengers on eight-under, a shot ahead of England’s Callum Shinkwin, who equalled the lowest round of the week with a 65, and Australian Scott Hend, winner in Malaysia last weekend.

Marc Warren ran up a sextuplet-bogey 10 at the second as he carded a 78, missing the cut on seven-over along with David Law, who was a shot better after a 72.

***

Stirling I lifted the Scottish Student Golf Men’s Team Match Play title after a 9-3 win over Stirling II in the final at Moray.

It was a closer contest than the final scoreline suggests, with a 6-6 draw on the cards at one point in the afternoon.

‘It’s tremendous for the club to once again deliver success at the Scottish Student Championships,” said Stirling captain Mark Napier.

“It’s been a terrific team performance all round, and especially in the matchplay. It’s really been a great week for Stirling overall.

“Having both teams in the final makes us all proud of our strength in depth and adds to Stirling University’s reputation as a great sporting institution.”

***

Liberton’s Scott Allison kept the Links Golf Cup in Scotland after a brilliant victory in the popular amateur event in East Lothian.

A final-day tally of 33 on Gullane No 1 left him on 142 points, winning by three points from Pyecombe’s Rob Seabrook,

Tom Nunn (Tudor Park), Keith Anderson (City of Newcastle) and Phil Bedford (Little Lakes) all finished on 138 while halfway leader Kate Docherty (Holywood) ended up joint-eighth on 135.