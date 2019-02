Jane Turner takes a two-shot lead into the final round of the Supersport Ladies Challenge, an event on the Sunshine Ladies Tour in South Africa.

The new Dalmahoy ambassador set up her chance of victory by carding a second successive 69 at Wild Coast Sun Country Club to sit on two-under.

Turner, who won on the LET Access Series in August 2017, birdied three of the last four holes as she stormed home in 32.

Her closest challenger is Swaziland’s Nobuhle Dlamini, with South African Chloe Williams a shot further back in third.

Backing up Turner on the leaderboard is Gabrielle Macdonald, who sits joint fourth on two over, as well as Hannah McCook and Laura Murray on three and four over respectively.

Also in the pro ranks, Craig Ross maintained his strong start to the new MENA Tour season by recording a second successive top-five finish on the third-tier circuit.

The Kirkhill player was bogey-free over the closing two rounds and carded 13 birdies as he signed off with scores of 65 and 66 at Ghala Golf Club in Oman.

He finished joint third on 13 under par, five shots behind Englishman Nick Marsh, to sit sixth in the Journey to Jordan with earnings of $10,000.

Jack McDonald also finished in the top 10 after the Ayrshireman signed off with a 71 for eight under, five shots better than Conor O’Neil, the only other Scot to survive the 36-hole cut.

On the amateur front, Euan Walker and Kieran Cantley slipped out of a share of the lead in the second round of the South African Stroke Play Championship.

As home player Jayden Schaper stormed five shots clear of the field after carding a brilliant nine-under-par 63 at De Zalze Golf Club in Stellenbosch, Walker had to settle for a 71 while Cantley carded a 73.

Walker, winner of the African Amateur at Leopard Creek earlier this month, sits seven off the pace in joint sixth, with Cantley two further back in a share of tenth spot.