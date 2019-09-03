Round Up: Gordon Moir to take up top greenkeeping post

Former St Andrews Links Trust director of greenkeeping Gordon Moir is in line to land a prestigious post in the industry where he made his mark.

The 60-year-old has accepted the nomination to become vice president of the British and International Golf Greenkeepers Association in 2020, with a view to becoming president the following year.

“I was absolutely delighted to be asked to be president of BIGGA,” said Moir, who retired from his position at St Andrews Links last December after a career that saw him involved with the hosting of more than 37 championships, including five Opens.

“To be honest, it was something that I really hoped would happen and I’m glad that my retirement has enabled me to accept this opportunity.

“I’ve tried to stay involved with the greenkeeping industry since retiring and so I’m really proud to be offered the chance to represent the association in this way and meet people from all over the country who I haven’t seen for a year or who I wouldn’t have met otherwise.”

Moir has previously served on the BIGGA National Board and is a former chairman of the association’s Scottish Region.

“There is so much available to members of BIGGA, such as getting involved with the various support teams or the numerous networking opportunities, and it can open up so many doors in your career,” he added.

“The association has done so much for me and I look forward to being the one talking to members and spreading that message.”

l Scotland are joint second after the opening round of the European Senior Men’s Team Championship at Rungsted Golfklub in Denmark.

Ronnie Clark led the way for the Scots with a two-under-par 70, the best round of the day along with Dane Bjorn Norgaard, and was backed up by an equally impressive 71 from Stewart Henderson.